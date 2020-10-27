Three dead as car rams into motorbike in Jabalpur district

Three persons died on thespot after the motorbike they were riding was hit by a carfrom behind near Panagar, around 20 kilometers from here, onTuesday, the police said

Efforts were on to trace the car and its driver, saidPanagar police station in-charge R K Soni

The deceased were identified as Antu Patel (27),Ashish Srivas (28) and Sandeep Patel (28), all residents ofGosalpur in the district.