Three dead as car rams into motorbike in Jabalpur district

Three dead as car rams into motorbike in Jabalpur districtPTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:28 IST
Three persons died on thespot after the motorbike they were riding was hit by a carfrom behind near Panagar, around 20 kilometers from here, onTuesday, the police said
Efforts were on to trace the car and its driver, saidPanagar police station in-charge R K Soni
The deceased were identified as Antu Patel (27),Ashish Srivas (28) and Sandeep Patel (28), all residents ofGosalpur in the district.
