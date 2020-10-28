Left Menu
Amazon to open first fulfillment center in Nebraska; to create 1,000 full-time jobs

Amazon currently operates one delivery station and two Whole Foods Market locations in Nebraska. The e-commerce giant has invested more than USD96 million in the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state, from 2010-2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nebraska | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the State of Nebraska, Papillion. Anticipated to launch in 2021, the new 700,000 square-foot facility will be in the greater Omaha area.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of Nebraska and bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits to greater Omaha. Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders throughout the process, and we look forward to supporting the Nebraska community with great delivery options," said Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.

The facility will create 1,000 full-time jobs in Nebraska. In addition to a minimum USD15 per hour wage, Amazon's full-time employees get comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, giving new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

"Today's announcement by Amazon is exciting news for Nebraska. Our state's wonderful people and welcoming communities continue to attract major investments to the Good Life. Amazon's fulfillment center will grow Nebraska by creating 1,000 great jobs," said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

