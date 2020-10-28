French leisure and travel stocks hit by imminent new COVID curbs

French leisure and travel stocks, including hotels group Accor and Air France KLM, slumped on Wednesday as France prepared for new restrictions to tackle a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

Air France KLM fell by 4.1 percent, while planemaker Airbus also retreated by 3.3 percent. Accor fell by 2.8 percent while catering companies Sodexo and Elior also declined and cinema group Gaumont lost 2.8 percent.

President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address on Wednesday evening. The French government has been exploring a new, national lockdown from midnight on Thursday, BFM TV reported, albeit a slightly more flexible one than the two-month shutdown that began in mid-March.