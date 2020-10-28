Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRU GOLD charts ambitious expansions in India launching 14 stores in 2 months

- Services to help curb imports, ensure transparency in the gold evaluation and pricing MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Built on consumer compassion, DRU GOLD, a trusted gold recycling organization, unlocks value from Gold and Jewelry to instant cash.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:34 IST
DRU GOLD charts ambitious expansions in India launching 14 stores in 2 months
Representative image

Services to help curb imports, ensure transparency in the gold evaluation and pricing MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Built on consumer compassion, DRU GOLD, a trusted gold recycling organization, unlocks value from Gold and Jewelry to instant cash. The company aims at ensuring transparency in the market which is controlled by the unorganized sector and supporting the Make in India initiative to curb the imports. DRU GOLD has launched 14 stores and plans to increase its footprint globally. As the pioneers of dependability and trust, DRU GOLD provides maximum value and instant pay-outs for gold with the assistance of their transparent and new-age processes. The company has launched 14 stores this year and plans to add 5 more by the end of 2020. These stores provide the customers with a personalized experience with the help of their easy and transparent process which gives the customers the best value and excellent process for gold encashment. As the price of gold is consistently increasing, the amount of recycled gold in the market is on the rise. DRU GOLD's services will help the industry in cutting down on imports of gold by gathering the unused and old gold and circulating it back in the market. Commenting on this mission, Mr. Akhilesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, DRU GOLD, said, "As per the earlier 'NITI Ayog' report on Gold Market (Annexure1), the gold ecosystem is currently unorganized, fragmented and suffers from inefficiencies. Our aim is to bring in the much-needed transparency, efficiency in the market and make it more organized, helping the industry to reduce dependency on imports. We strive for commitment to excellence and adhere to the strongest moral and ethical principles both internally & externally. We firmly believe in providing an empathetic experience with transparent and scientific methodology from gold assessment to gold encashment." Customers have always been keen to use their unused gold and jewellery to meet their urgent requirements. However, individuals dither to sell gold as a lot of goldsmiths and jewellers are unreliable in the process of gold assessment far out of the seller, frequently bringing about the incorrect valuation of quality and price. DRU GOLD buys customer's old jewellery & release pledged jewellery - at their stores, at customer homes & at their mobile shop and releases instant payment and the entire process is done in front of the customer.

On their rapid expansion spree, DRU GOLD has already served 1000+ customers this year and already set its customers to sail towards further growth and prosperity. With their fast-paced growth mindset and excellence across their journey, DRU GOLD plans to go global soon. Reference - Annexure 1: This report provides a robust foundation for realizing the policy intent stated in the Union Budget (2018-19) presented by the Hon'ble Finance Minister, in developing a comprehensive Gold Policy, in order to develop gold as an asset class and pave the way for realizing the transformational potential of India's Gold Market.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG launches Market Intervention Scheme to ensure optimum prices, procurement of apples

In a bid to tap into the growth potential of the Horticulture sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched a Market Intervention Scheme to facilitate the stakeholders by providing valuable marketing pla...

Pope says "lady" COVID must be obeyed, forgoes mask

Pope Francis on Wednesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a tough lady taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.At the start of the indoor audience Francis apologised to people...

Father of Black man killed by Philadelphia police urges calm after more unrest

The family of a Philadelphia Black man shot dead by police appealed on Tuesday for calm as the second night of protests over his death brought renewed violence, with clashes between police and demonstrators and some looting of stores. Tensi...

Over 250 hockey players resume sports activities in Uttar Pradesh

In accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA recent guidelines, hockey players in Uttar Pradesh have resumed sports activities keeping in mind the detailed SOP and guidelines provided by Hockey India. The detailed SOPs and guidelines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020