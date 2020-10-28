Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goodyear forays into automotive lubricants segment in India

The product line would include greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil and hydraulic oils. While Goodyear would provide research and development (R&D) support, Gurgaon-based Assurance International would look after manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:41 IST
Goodyear forays into automotive lubricants segment in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

US-headquartered tyre major Goodyear on Wednesday said it has forayed into automotive lubricants segment in India. The company has collaborated with Assurance International, a part of Satya Group, for a new line of engine oils that will be manufactured, sourced and distributed in the country to complement Goodyear's tyre product portfolio in the region.

The company's lubricants product portfolio would cater to all kinds of vehicles, including commercial and passenger vehicles and two wheelers. The product line would include greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil and hydraulic oils.

While Goodyear would provide research and development (R&D) support, Gurgaon-based Assurance International would look after manufacturing, marketing and distribution. It will also provide after-sales assistance to consumers. Assurance International-Goodyear Lubricants Country Head (Sales, Marketing and Operations) Sanjay Sharma told PTI that the company decided to enter the Indian market as it is among the top three in terms of automotive lubricant consumption globally.

"If you look at top three countries globally in terms of lubricant consumption, it is the US, China and India," he noted. Sharma said the company would like to focus on the after-market segment in the first phase.

"We are looking at around 4-5 per cent market share by 2025 in the lubricant after-market segment amidst the multinational companies currently present in the country," he said. The majority share in the country's automotive lubricants market is held by public sector oil companies which also run fuel pumps.

In the second phase, the company would also look at tie ups with automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the country, Sharma said. Commenting on the tie up with Assurance International, he said the company has presence across global markets with presence in petrochemicals, real estate and education, among others.

"It is the authorised licensee for India and South East Asia for Goodyear lubricants and would be solely responsible for manufacturing, marketing and distribution for lubricants in India and south east Asia," Sharma noted. The lubricant products would be manufactured at two facilities in Hisar (Haryana) and Mumbai (Maharashtra), he said. Goodyear is one of the world's largest tyre companies. It employs around 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rumours of imminent move to lockdown level 3 not true: President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Members of Parliament during a question and answer session that rumours of an imminent move to lockdown alert level three this week are not true. I dont want to be alarmist. I dont want our people to be al...

MP's coffers are not Aurangzeb's treasure which can be emptied by spending on development: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the states coffers are not Aurangzebs treasure which can be emptied by spending on development. Im not Kamal Nath, who wont give a penny for development. I assure yo...

Bribes being sought to make NHM employees permanent: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that some people in Maharashtra were demanding bribes for making contractual employees of the National Health Mission permanent. This corruption runs into Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore...

J-K LG launches Market Intervention Scheme to ensure optimum prices, procurement of apples

In a bid to tap into the growth potential of the Horticulture sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched a Market Intervention Scheme to facilitate the stakeholders by providing valuable marketing pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020