GST collection from centrally administered assessees rise by 10.16 per cent in September in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:39 IST
The GST collection in West Bengal from centrally administered assessees has increased by 10.16 per cent in September 2020 as compared to the same month last year, an official said. The collection from Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Integrated GST and coal cess from centrally administered assessees stood at Rs 1,377.04 crore in September 2020 as against Rs 1,250.06 crore in September 2019, he said.

This shows that a recovery is taking place in economic activities in the state, which had taken a hit in April, May and June due to COVID-19 outbreak, the official said. The rise has also been due to tax collection from many small assessees in September.

The mop-up from big assessees has also been stabilised from July this year, which showed partial recovery compared to the preceding months when the lockdown was in force, the official said. Collection from centrally administered assessees has already increased by 15 per cent in October this year, due to the beginning of the festive season, as compared to last year.

