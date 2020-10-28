Canon PIXMA TS7440 series printer launched

Canon Europe (Canon-Europe.com) today announces the launch of the Canon PIXMA TS7440 series, a mid-level, three-in-one A4 home printer with four color FINE ink cartridges and Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), ideal for productive home working or creative use. Packed with innovative features such as voice command [1] and an LED status bar to check print levels, this versatile and affordable printer combines ease of use with high-quality printing.

With built-in Wi-Fi and PIXMA Cloud Link capabilities alongside voice functionality, users can simply connect to an array of devices, such as a smartphone or tablet, and make the most of third-party solutions like Google Drive, Dropbox, or Google Classroom [2] for a seamless workflow.

Feed your productivity

The Canon PIXMA TS7440 series is an ideal addition to any homeworking environment, fulfilling the need for a versatile and efficient printer that works harder so users can work smarter. The Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) allows users to scan or copy up to 35 pages at a time without manual assistance, while the two-way paper feeding system enables simultaneous loading of varied paper types and sizes without manual operation during printing and scanning. This feature is beneficial for home workers who require a variety of documents at one time, such as a teacher preparing lesson plans and class resources.

This smart device can also automatically detect the paper size and adjust its functionality accordingly, allowing automatic two-sided printing as needed. The high-quality XL FINE cartridges hold a larger volume of ink with fewer cartridge changes required, perfect for printing lengthy contracts or documents at home.

The Inspiration Station

Reimagine creative possibilities with Canon's PIXMA TS7440 series, which can hold a wide variety of media types using the rear paper feed. Capable of printing everything users need to get their side hustle off the ground or to pursue new hobbies, the Canon PIXMA TS7440 series can create borderless photos, transferable prints for fabric, and personalized labels.

The PIXMA TS7440 series is also compatible with Canon's Creative Park (bit.ly/2HHik0D), a free online platform with thousands of creative 3D patterns and templates, making it the perfect creative companion to inspire and entertain the whole family.

Smart yet straightforward

From the simplicity of set up to the ease of everyday use, this printer is packed with handy features so the whole family can use it effortlessly. The 'Easy Set-Up' function reduces the time required from getting it out of the box to full use; while the simple QR Code Direct Connection means users can instantly connect to their smartphone. To optimize productivity and drive efficiency, the Canon PIXMA TS7440 series also has an easy-to-use interface. Featuring a 1.44" OLED display and new LED status bar, users can check print status, spot errors, or see the need for replacement cartridges at a glance.

Connectivity

Compatible with a suite of handy apps and a range of devices, users can print easily from Mac, iOS, or Android devices, connect to cloud services, and discover artistic inspiration. With PIXMA Cloud Link, available via the Canon Print App, Canon PIXMA TS7440 series users can access and print documents directly from third-party services like Google Drive, Evernote, and Dropbox, as well as the new Google Classroom, ideal for working remotely and keeping important documents organised. These printers arrive voice-enabled with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, making it quicker and easier than ever to use the device, whether it be activating printing or checking status levels.

'The PIXMA Chat Print feature also allows users to share and print images from Facebook Messenger - perfect for those wanting to print treasured memories directly from social media. When printing from a smartphone, Canon PIXMA TS7440 series users can also utilize Apple AirPrint and Mopria, without the need for additional apps or installation.

"Quality, functionality, and convenience are essential when bringing people and technology together. This was key for our Canon Pixma TS7440 Series printer as a perfect all-in-one solution for productive homeworking and creative use. The printer's intuitive technology, like voice command, is in tune with modern trends and supports our customers' ever-evolving needs and lifestyle, said Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa."

(With Inputs from APO)