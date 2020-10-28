Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canon PIXMA TS7440 series printer launched

The Canon PIXMA TS7440 series is an ideal addition to any homeworking environment, fulfilling the need for a versatile and efficient printer that works harder so users can work smarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:02 IST
Canon PIXMA TS7440 series printer launched
Reimagine creative possibilities with Canon’s PIXMA TS7440 series, which can hold a wide variety of media types using the rear paper feed. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Canon Europe (Canon-Europe.com) today announces the launch of the Canon PIXMA TS7440 series, a mid-level, three-in-one A4 home printer with four color FINE ink cartridges and Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), ideal for productive home working or creative use. Packed with innovative features such as voice command [1] and an LED status bar to check print levels, this versatile and affordable printer combines ease of use with high-quality printing.

With built-in Wi-Fi and PIXMA Cloud Link capabilities alongside voice functionality, users can simply connect to an array of devices, such as a smartphone or tablet, and make the most of third-party solutions like Google Drive, Dropbox, or Google Classroom [2] for a seamless workflow.

Feed your productivity

The Canon PIXMA TS7440 series is an ideal addition to any homeworking environment, fulfilling the need for a versatile and efficient printer that works harder so users can work smarter. The Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) allows users to scan or copy up to 35 pages at a time without manual assistance, while the two-way paper feeding system enables simultaneous loading of varied paper types and sizes without manual operation during printing and scanning. This feature is beneficial for home workers who require a variety of documents at one time, such as a teacher preparing lesson plans and class resources.

This smart device can also automatically detect the paper size and adjust its functionality accordingly, allowing automatic two-sided printing as needed. The high-quality XL FINE cartridges hold a larger volume of ink with fewer cartridge changes required, perfect for printing lengthy contracts or documents at home.

The Inspiration Station

Reimagine creative possibilities with Canon's PIXMA TS7440 series, which can hold a wide variety of media types using the rear paper feed. Capable of printing everything users need to get their side hustle off the ground or to pursue new hobbies, the Canon PIXMA TS7440 series can create borderless photos, transferable prints for fabric, and personalized labels.

The PIXMA TS7440 series is also compatible with Canon's Creative Park (bit.ly/2HHik0D), a free online platform with thousands of creative 3D patterns and templates, making it the perfect creative companion to inspire and entertain the whole family.

Smart yet straightforward

From the simplicity of set up to the ease of everyday use, this printer is packed with handy features so the whole family can use it effortlessly. The 'Easy Set-Up' function reduces the time required from getting it out of the box to full use; while the simple QR Code Direct Connection means users can instantly connect to their smartphone. To optimize productivity and drive efficiency, the Canon PIXMA TS7440 series also has an easy-to-use interface. Featuring a 1.44" OLED display and new LED status bar, users can check print status, spot errors, or see the need for replacement cartridges at a glance.

Connectivity

Compatible with a suite of handy apps and a range of devices, users can print easily from Mac, iOS, or Android devices, connect to cloud services, and discover artistic inspiration. With PIXMA Cloud Link, available via the Canon Print App, Canon PIXMA TS7440 series users can access and print documents directly from third-party services like Google Drive, Evernote, and Dropbox, as well as the new Google Classroom, ideal for working remotely and keeping important documents organised. These printers arrive voice-enabled with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, making it quicker and easier than ever to use the device, whether it be activating printing or checking status levels.

'The PIXMA Chat Print feature also allows users to share and print images from Facebook Messenger - perfect for those wanting to print treasured memories directly from social media. When printing from a smartphone, Canon PIXMA TS7440 series users can also utilize Apple AirPrint and Mopria, without the need for additional apps or installation.

"Quality, functionality, and convenience are essential when bringing people and technology together. This was key for our Canon Pixma TS7440 Series printer as a perfect all-in-one solution for productive homeworking and creative use. The printer's intuitive technology, like voice command, is in tune with modern trends and supports our customers' ever-evolving needs and lifestyle, said Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Merchant bankers not to share bidding data with investors during bidding period: Sebi

Merchant bankers will not share bidding details of initial share sales and rights issues with investors during the bidding period as it may create information asymmetry, markets regulator Sebi said. The clarifications have been given as p...

Amnesty disputes Nigerian army claim it did not shoot Lagos civilians

Nigerias Lagos state government asked the army to intervene to restore order amid anti-police brutality protests, but soldiers did not shoot civilians, the military said, an assertion an Amnesty International investigation disputed on Wedne...

Formula 1: Pierre Gasly to continue with AlphaTauri for 2021 season

Scuderia AlphaTauri has confirmed that Pierre Gasly will continue with the team for the 2021 Formula 1 season. The 24-year-old Frenchman first joined the team at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix, before moving to Red Bull Racing for the 2019 s...

Congo army says it killed 33 militiaman in days of intense fighting

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 28 Reuters - D emocratic Republic of Congos army said on Wednesday it killed 33 militiamen and lost two soldiers as it seized two rebel strongholds in four days of intense figh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020