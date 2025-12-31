Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Top Officials Arrested in Rs. 1.5 Crore Bribery Scandal

In a major crackdown, the CBI dismantled a bribery ring within the CGST office in Jhansi, arresting key officials including a Deputy Commissioner. The operation revealed a scheme involving a Rs. 1.5 crore bribe for tax evasion leniency. Police seized significant cash, documents, and valuables.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a decisive operation against corruption within the Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) office in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. A Deputy Commissioner (IRS-C&IT), alongside two Superintendents, an advocate, and a private company owner, were arrested for their involvement in a bribery case.

According to the CBI, the case registered on Tuesday involved demands for a bribe of Rs. 1.5 crore to influence GST evasion outcomes favorably for private firms. Investigators set a trap, capturing two Superintendents accepting Rs. 70 lakh, orchestrated by the Deputy Commissioner. Subsequent raids yielded Rs. 90 lakh in cash, property documents, and other valuables, totaling Rs. 1.60 crore seized.

The suspects are set to appear in court post-medical checks. The operation follows a recent CBI action on December 26, where a Senior Secretariat Assistant in Dewas was apprehended for accepting a Rs. 60,000 bribe. Both cases showcase CBI's continuing resolve against administrative corruption. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

