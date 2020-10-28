Left Menu
Development News Edition

87 pc households have access to grid-connected power; some still don't use electricity: Survey

The survey was released by Smart Power India (SPI), a subsidiary of Rockefeller Foundation, on Wednesday. It was conducted across 10 states with a sample size of over 25,000 respondents consisting of different consumer categories such as households, agriculture, commercial enterprises and institutions both from rural and urban areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:10 IST
87 pc households have access to grid-connected power; some still don't use electricity: Survey

A majority of households (87 per cent) in India have access to grid-connect electricity, while the remaining 13 per cent are either using non-grid sources for power or "do not use any electricity at all", according to a survey. The finding is part of the joint survey conducted by government think-tank NITI Aayog and the US-based philanthropic organisation Rockefeller Foundation on 'Electricity Access and Benchmarking of Distribution Utilities.' "Overall 87 per cent respondents said they have access to grid-based electricity. The remaining 13 per cent either use non-grid sources for electricity and lighting or don't use any electricity at all," the survey said.

The study further showed that of all customers using non-grid sources, the majority 62 per cent of them are agricultural customers. Only four per cent of households today do not have access to grid-based electricity. The survey was released by Smart Power India (SPI), a subsidiary of Rockefeller Foundation, on Wednesday.

It was conducted across 10 states with a sample size of over 25,000 respondents consisting of different consumer categories such as households, agriculture, commercial enterprises and institutions both from rural and urban areas. It mainly focused on key areas such as grid connectivity, electricity access, customer satisfaction, utilities' capacity to delivery and drivers of sustainability for utilities.

The survey also showed that a total of 66 per cent of surveyed customers are satisfied with the overall services from their utility. However, there were differences in satisfaction levels between urban customers (75 per cent) and rural customers (63 per cent). According to the survey, utilities across Uttar Pradesh have performed far below the other utilities.

SPI Chief Executive Officer Jaideep Mukherji said, "India has emerged as one of the leaders in providing electricity access, almost doubling the access rate in the past 20 years from 59.4 per cent to extending grid connections to 100 per cent households in the country." He added that this has been made possible through a multitude of efforts, including enhancing power generation to reduce supply deficits, strengthening the backbone of the electricity supply infrastructure, and ensuring last-mile connectivity for different customer segments. However, despite achieving 100 per cent household electrification, access to reliable and affordable electricity supply continues to remain a major challenge. It is now time to focus on sustainability of electricity access and craft an action plan to resolve the barriers, he noted.

Deepali Khanna, managing director (Asia Regional Office) of The Rockefeller Foundation, said, "As the power sector seeks to achieve greater self-reliance and sound financial health, delivery effectiveness and customer satisfaction will play a crucial role in strengthening the overall performance of the sector." PTI ABI HRS.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Merchant bankers not to share bidding data with investors during bidding period: Sebi

Merchant bankers will not share bidding details of initial share sales and rights issues with investors during the bidding period as it may create information asymmetry, markets regulator Sebi said. The clarifications have been given as p...

Amnesty disputes Nigerian army claim it did not shoot Lagos civilians

Nigerias Lagos state government asked the army to intervene to restore order amid anti-police brutality protests, but soldiers did not shoot civilians, the military said, an assertion an Amnesty International investigation disputed on Wedne...

Formula 1: Pierre Gasly to continue with AlphaTauri for 2021 season

Scuderia AlphaTauri has confirmed that Pierre Gasly will continue with the team for the 2021 Formula 1 season. The 24-year-old Frenchman first joined the team at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix, before moving to Red Bull Racing for the 2019 s...

Congo army says it killed 33 militiaman in days of intense fighting

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 28 Reuters - D emocratic Republic of Congos army said on Wednesday it killed 33 militiamen and lost two soldiers as it seized two rebel strongholds in four days of intense figh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020