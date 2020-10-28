Left Menu
Development News Edition

Driver hiring platform app launched in city

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:12 IST
Driver hiring platform app launched in city

On demand driver hiring platformapp DriveU launched its services in the city, a companyofficial said on Wednesday

DriveU, a tech-driven, on-demand, private car driveraggregator claimed that it has over 35,000 background verifieddrivers and 2 million successful drives in Bengaluru, Mumbai,Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad DriveU service will enable consumers to hire temporarydrivers to drive them for their regular shopping, runningerrands, business meetings, airport drops and pickups, day today commuting, outstation travels and for attending socialevents at restaurants, bars, concerts, weddings, parties andmore, a statement said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Merchant bankers not to share bidding data with investors during bidding period: Sebi

Merchant bankers will not share bidding details of initial share sales and rights issues with investors during the bidding period as it may create information asymmetry, markets regulator Sebi said. The clarifications have been given as p...

Amnesty disputes Nigerian army claim it did not shoot Lagos civilians

Nigerias Lagos state government asked the army to intervene to restore order amid anti-police brutality protests, but soldiers did not shoot civilians, the military said, an assertion an Amnesty International investigation disputed on Wedne...

Formula 1: Pierre Gasly to continue with AlphaTauri for 2021 season

Scuderia AlphaTauri has confirmed that Pierre Gasly will continue with the team for the 2021 Formula 1 season. The 24-year-old Frenchman first joined the team at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix, before moving to Red Bull Racing for the 2019 s...

Congo army says it killed 33 militiaman in days of intense fighting

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 28 Reuters - D emocratic Republic of Congos army said on Wednesday it killed 33 militiamen and lost two soldiers as it seized two rebel strongholds in four days of intense figh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020