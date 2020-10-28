Driver hiring platform app launched in city

On demand driver hiring platformapp DriveU launched its services in the city, a companyofficial said on Wednesday

DriveU, a tech-driven, on-demand, private car driveraggregator claimed that it has over 35,000 background verifieddrivers and 2 million successful drives in Bengaluru, Mumbai,Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad DriveU service will enable consumers to hire temporarydrivers to drive them for their regular shopping, runningerrands, business meetings, airport drops and pickups, day today commuting, outstation travels and for attending socialevents at restaurants, bars, concerts, weddings, parties andmore, a statement said.