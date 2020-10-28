Left Menu
15th Finance Comm on course to finalise report by end of this month

The Commission's Chairman N K Singh along with its members on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the Chairmen of two previous Finance Commissions -- C Rangarajan and Vijay Kelkar -- respectively. Rangarajan and Kelkar chaired the 12th and 13th Finance Commissions, respectively.

The 15th Finance Commission is on course to finalise its report by October 30, an official statement said on Wednesday. The Commission's Chairman N K Singh along with its members on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the Chairmen of two previous Finance Commissions -- C Rangarajan and Vijay Kelkar -- respectively.

Rangarajan and Kelkar chaired the 12th and 13th Finance Commissions, respectively. "The Chairmen of the previous Finance Commissions appreciated the tough challenge faced by the 15th Finance Commission, given the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resultant loss of economic activity and its impact on fiscal parameters of the general government," the statement said.

The 15th Finance Commission is mandated to make their final report for 2021-26 available by October 30, 2020. The Commission remains on course to complete their task, it added..

