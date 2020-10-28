Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merchant bankers not to share bidding data with investors during bidding period: Sebi

Citigroup had sought informal guidance whether a book running lead manager (BRLM) can share standalone or aggregate bidding data available on the websites of stock exchanges for initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue of specified securities and units with investors during the bidding process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:27 IST
Merchant bankers not to share bidding data with investors during bidding period: Sebi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Merchant bankers will not share bidding details of initial share sales and rights issues with investors during the bidding period as it may create information asymmetry, markets regulator Sebi said. The clarifications have been given as part of an informal guidance sought by Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd regarding provisions of ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, among others. Citigroup had sought informal guidance whether a book running lead manager (BRLM) can share standalone or aggregate bidding data available on the websites of stock exchanges for initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue of specified securities and units with investors during the bidding process. Responding to this, Sebi said standalone and aggregate bidding data is displayed on the websites of stock exchanges in the standard form specified by the regulator and is publicly available information. This data being extraneous to the information disclosed in the draft offer documents is explicitly permitted to be shared for the interest of investors by the stock exchanges. "While publicly available information may not create information asymmetry among investors, any effort to selectively present the standalone and aggregate bidding data details (on their own by BRLM or on request by investors) may create information asymmetry and may cause prejudice to the minds of some investors which is not warranted and not the intent of Sebi regulations," the regulator said. "Hence, the BRLM shall not share the bidding data (standalone and aggregate) with the investors or on request of investors during the bidding period," it added. Further, Sebi norms prohibit entities associated with the public issue of units from issuing advertisements which give any impression of status of subscription or over-subscription of the issue during the issue period. Sebi further said BRLMs will not share information (other than bidding data) available in the public domain, including information on the websites of stock exchanges and the issuers in an IPO, rights issue, FPO, qualified institutional placement (QIP) and offer-for-sale (OFS) of specified securities and units as and when requested by investors. The regulator said that nothing in the rules prohibits the BRLM from directing the investors regarding the channels where from publicly available information can be accessed. "In order to avoid any kind of mis-information/ lag between sending the information by broker/merchant banker and receipt of information by investors, the seller/ broker may direct the investors/clients to the publicly available sources," Sebi said. Noting this position is based on the information furnished, Sebi said "different facts or conditions might lead to a different result". "This letter does not express a decision of the board on the question referred," the regulator added.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Firm hired to audit Lebanon central bank has not received all requested info - sources

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez Marsal has yet to receive all the information it has requested to conduct a forensic audit of Lebanons central bank, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The Lebanese government hired the t...

Public transport seen as major culprit for Italy coronavirus surge

Public transport in Italy is increasingly seen by experts and policymakers as one of the places where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is highest, as the government grapples with a surge in cases.On Sunday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte iss...

Back to crisis mode, EU moves to avoid COVID shortages, ease trade

The European Commission proposed new tax and trade measures on Wednesday to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the European Union and avoid shortages of goods and medical gear, saying the new rise in infections on the continent was alarming.As ...

Two men held for supplying illegal firearms in Delhi-NCR, guns seized

Two men were arrested in the national capital for allegedly supplying illegal arms in Delhi-NCR areas from Madhya Pradesh, police said on WednesdayThe accused have been identified as Mohammad Adil 24 and Mohammad Zuber 34, both residents of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020