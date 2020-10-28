Tata Coffee Q2 net profit up 5.6pc to Rs 42 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.65 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.

Net income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 546.63 crore from Rs 486.05 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses remained higher at Rs 488.76 crore as against Rs 439.12 crore in the said period, the filing said.

Shares of Tata Coffee closed at Rs 108.95 apiece on BSE, down 0.37 per cent over previous close..