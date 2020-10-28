Left Menu
JNPT opens centralised parking plaza for container tractor trailers with customs facilitation

Once the customs official inspects and clears the container, the tractor trailer will be allotted the parking bay, the JNPT release said. When a let export order is issued, the tractor trailer is free to leave the CPP through the respective exit gates, it said..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:51 IST
The country's premier container port JNPT on Wednesday announced the opening of a new centralised parking plaza (CPP) for container tractor trailers with customs facilitation, as part of its efforts to promote ease of doing business. Spread across 45 hectares, the new facility has a capacity to park 1,538 tractor trailers at a time and will be managed using real-time parking management system with WiFi provision within the premises, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said in a release.

JNPT has appointed Nirmala Auto Care Centre for operations, management and maintenance of the plaza, it said. The plaza has been built exclusively to integrate the parking of tractor trailers carrying factory stuffed export containers at one location instead of multiple locations earlier. It would help integrate document processing by customs with state-of-the art facilities and service provision, the port operator said.

"The centralised parking plaza is an important part of our constant endeavour to provide the ease of doing business within the Port," said JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi. He added that JNPT is the only port in India which has planned for a facility of this scale and CPP is a key initiative to streamline the traffic movement and improve the port efficiencies using IT services, he said.

At the same time, according to Sethi, the newly-built plaza will also provide convenience facilities and amenities at nominal rates to truck drivers who travel long distances to reach the port. The facility has a dormitory for truck drivers to stay, canteen for providing food to truck drivers, well-maintained toilets, area for vehicle repair and maintenance and commercial building, as per JNPT.

In addition, it will have guards and staff at each entry gate and entry lane to guide the tractor trailers to respective entry gates and lanes for entry formalities to ensure that tractor trailers do not have to wait in a queue for entry. The CPP will also have a management information system (MIS) where the details of the tractor trailers such as name of the drives, his contact number, truck number, and container number will be recorded.

According to JNPT, once the data entry is done at the entry gates, a parking number will be allotted to the tractor trailer based on its characteristics such as a destination terminal, type of cargo and size of container, among others. All information collected will be linked with a parking number, and a unique ID with date, time and stamp will be allotted and stored in the central server, it said.

Further, the tractor trailer in CPP will be guided to its parking location using variable messaging signs and other signages, and will be moved to a parking bay near the inspection area, it said. Once the customs official inspects and clears the container, the tractor trailer will be allotted the parking bay, the JNPT release said.

