Economic recovery plan and priority reforms implemented

A team of full-time staffers will be appointed to oversee initiatives aimed at ensuring that the economic recovery plan and a number of priority reforms are implemented.

The National Treasury said this in its medium-term budget on Wednesday.

"Many of the proposed reforms in the economic recovery plan and their potential benefits have been detailed in recent editions of the Budget Review and Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. Yet implementation has been delayed by a lack of agreement over proposed reforms, a failure to prioritize and sequence reforms that have been agreed on, and lack of capacity in government."

The National Treasury said Operation Vulindlela will support the implementation of the economic recovery plan by accelerating priority structural reforms.

"It is based on similar 'delivery unit' initiatives in countries such as the United Kingdom and Malaysia, as well as lessons learned in South Africa.

"The initiative will be staffed by a full-time technical team that draws on additional expertise and capacity in the public and private sectors.

"The team will assist the economic cluster, Cabinet, and the President to coordinate and accelerate the implementation of a limited number of priority reforms."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)