Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic recovery plan and priority reforms implemented

The National Treasury said Operation Vulindlela will support the implementation of the economic recovery plan by accelerating priority structural reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:06 IST
Economic recovery plan and priority reforms implemented
The National Treasury said Operation Vulindlela will support the implementation of the economic recovery plan by accelerating priority structural reforms. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A team of full-time staffers will be appointed to oversee initiatives aimed at ensuring that the economic recovery plan and a number of priority reforms are implemented.

The National Treasury said this in its medium-term budget on Wednesday.

"Many of the proposed reforms in the economic recovery plan and their potential benefits have been detailed in recent editions of the Budget Review and Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. Yet implementation has been delayed by a lack of agreement over proposed reforms, a failure to prioritize and sequence reforms that have been agreed on, and lack of capacity in government."

The National Treasury said Operation Vulindlela will support the implementation of the economic recovery plan by accelerating priority structural reforms.

"It is based on similar 'delivery unit' initiatives in countries such as the United Kingdom and Malaysia, as well as lessons learned in South Africa.

"The initiative will be staffed by a full-time technical team that draws on additional expertise and capacity in the public and private sectors.

"The team will assist the economic cluster, Cabinet, and the President to coordinate and accelerate the implementation of a limited number of priority reforms."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar downplays Uddhav's remark about Sena government

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday made light of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays reported remark that he wanted his party, the Shiv Sena, to form government on its own one day. The Sena, NCP and Congress...

Toyota boosts U.S. fuel pump recall to 3.34 million total vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.52 million U.S. vehicles for a fuel pump issue that prompted an earlier recall in January.In total, Toyota has now recalled 3.34 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles produced between J...

Germany pushes up 2021 debt plans to finance new coronavirus aid - source

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning to take on much more debt than initially planned next year to finance new coronavirus aid measures and help companies survive the second wave of the pandemic, a government source said on Wedne...

India's smartphone mkt hits record 53 mn units in Q3, Samsung reclaims top spot: Counterpoint

Smartphone segment in India rebounded after the lockdown to touch an all-time high of 53 million units in the September quarter, with Samsung toppling Xiaomi from the number one spot, according to research firm Counterpoint. Indias smartpho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020