Left Menu
Development News Edition

Declarants under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme have time till March 31 to make payment

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said taxpayers making declarations under direct tax dispute resolution scheme 'Vivad Se Vishwas' will have time till March 31 to make payment. In order to provide more time to taxpayers to settle disputes, earlier the date for filing declaration and making payment without additional amount under the scheme was extended from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:03 IST
Declarants under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme have time till March 31 to make payment

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said taxpayers making declarations under direct tax dispute resolution scheme 'Vivad Se Vishwas' will have time till March 31 to make payment. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a clarification in respect of the scheme stating that the earlier requirement of making payment by the taxpayer within 15 days of receiving declaration certificate from designated authority will not apply. It said this has been done in order to mitigate the undue hardship. "It is hereby clarified that where a declarant files a declaration under Vivad se Vishwas on or before 31st December, 2020, the designated authority, while issuing the certificate under sub-section (I) of section 5 of Vivad se Vishwas, shall allow the declarant to make payment without additional amount on or before 31st March, 2021," CBDT said. The government on Tuesday extended for the third time the deadline for making payment under the scheme by three months to March 31, 2021. However, declarations are required to be filed by December 31, 2020.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said this clarification comes out as a shot-term breather for taxpayers with liquidity crunch in the economy suffering the after-effects of the lockdown on account of the pandemic. "Now, these taxpayers will not be penalised for delay in payment after the receipt of certificate but on or before March 31, 2021 as the condition for payment within 15 days of receipt of such certificate seems to have lost its significance,” he said.

Jhunjhunwala said since the payment interval after filing the declaration is extended for three months, there might be a possibility of additional taxpayers willing to file the declaration by the coming due date, December 31, 2020. The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act was enacted on March 17, 2020  to settle direct tax disputes locked up in various appellate forum.  In order to provide more time to taxpayers to settle disputes, earlier the date for filing declaration and making payment without additional amount under the scheme was extended from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Later, this date was extended to December 31. Therefore, earlier both the declaration and the payment without additional amount under the scheme were required to be made by December 31.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM asks Muslim countries to make collective efforts to confront Islamophobia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wrote a letter to the leaders of the Muslim states, asking them to make collective efforts to confront growing trend of Islamophobia. The recent statements at the leadership level and incident...

Tata Coffee Q2 net profit rises to Rs 42 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday posted nearly 6 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of pr...

Polish barber sacrifices pay to fight for women's rights in abortion protests

Polish barber Kinga Rutkowska has struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic but for her, protecting womens rights outweighs financial losses, so she closed her shop on Wednesday to join a national protest against further abortion rest...

Peru reports first diphtheria case in 20 years amid low vaccination rate

Peru reported its first case of diphtheria after 20 years following warnings by international health organizations that the coronavirus pandemic would hamper routine vaccination programs, particularly for children. The Andean nations Public...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020