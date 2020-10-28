Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Group to set-up new unit for electronic component manufacturing in Chennai

Tata Group is in the process of setting up an electronic components unit in Chennai which will be operated by its subsidiary Tata Electronics, according to sources. A government official told PTI that a Tata Group firm has applied for incentive at Meity but could not confirm other details. "Tata Electronics will set up a precision electronics plant in Chennai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:45 IST
Tata Group to set-up new unit for electronic component manufacturing in Chennai

Tata Group is in the process of setting up an electronic components unit in Chennai which will be operated by its subsidiary Tata Electronics, according to sources. A government official told PTI that a Tata Group firm has applied for incentive at Meity but could not confirm other details.

"Tata Electronics will set up a precision electronics plant in Chennai. It will cater to requirements of all electronic companies and not specifically to a particular company. The investment details will be finalised once all the approvals are in place," a person privy to the development said. An email query sent to Tata Group in this regard did not elicit any response.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland ‘slammed the door shut’ on legal and safe abortions: Human rights experts

In a statement on Tuesday, the rights experts also called on the Polish authorities to safeguard the rights of men and women protesting against the ruling.Across the country, thousands took to the streets in protest of the ruling by the cou...

Lost in translation: Amazon website launch trips over faulty Swedish

Amazon.com Incs long-awaited launch of its Swedish website on Wednesday was marred by glitches and translation errors, including mistaking the Argentinian flag for Swedens. The website, which offers customers more than 150 million products ...

Twitter, Google, Facebook CEOs defend key internet law before U.S. Senate panel

The chief executives of Twitter and Google defended a law protecting internet companies before a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday, while Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg struggled to connect virtually, bringing the hearing to a brief halt. The topic...

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

The World Trade Organizations bid to select a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global watchdogs next director-general. Three WTO ambassadors, charged wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020