Timely completion of infra projects to pave way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Gadkari

Good quality infrastructure projects which are completed on time will help pave the way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, adding that delay in environmental clearances is a major problem. Addressing a virtual launch event for the National Program and Project Management Policy Framework (NPMPF), the road transport and highways minister also said there is a need to support honest officers, otherwise they will not take decisions.

"Good quality of infrastructure projects, which are environment-friendly and delivered on time, will help pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Gadkari said. The minister, who also holds the MSME portfolio, made it clear that environmental regulations are important.

"We don't want to compromise with environmental regulations but we are facing tremendous delay and monetary losses due to delay in environmental clearances for infrastructure projects," he added. He said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suffered a loss of Rs 2 lakh crore on its various projects on account of delays in environmental clearances and another Rs 1 lakh crore over disputes.

According to Gadkari, issues like fast decision making, quicker environment and forest clearance, availability of finance and incentivising early or timely completion of projects should be addressed. Gadkari also emphasised that government officials must identify the problems at the grassroot level.

Speaking at the event, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said infrastructure is going to the backbone of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India. "In New India, we envisage everyone to have access to quality infrastructure like world-class ports, roads, railways and airways," Goyal said.

He also said the National Program and Project Management Policy Framework is going to transform the way in which infrastructure projects are implemented in the country. The NPMPF, developed by Niti Aayog and the Quality Council of India, has proposed a four-level certification system for project managers linked to project scale.

While project associates can cater to projects of less than Rs 500 crore, project managers should be hired for projects between Rs 500 - Rs 2,000 crore. However, for bigger projects above Rs 2,000 crore it recommends programme managers, while program directors have been recommended for projects upwards of Rs 4,000 crore. Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant emphasised on the importance of project management to address issues surrounding infrastructure projects in India. He stressed that adoption of these practices will help achieve economic objectives through coordination of multiple projects.

India will require an investment of around USD 4.5 trillion by 2040 to develop the infrastructure for sustaining its economic growth..