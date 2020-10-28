Left Menu
As part of this association, the bank will be offering its Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the edX platform from next month onwards, the bank said in a release. Initially, the lender will be offering three courses - unleashing creativity at the workplace, relationship marketing strategy for financial services, and conflict resolution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:15 IST
Pyxis, an artificial intelligence-led marketing cloud startup, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 51.9 crore) in funding last month. The series A funding round was led by Chiratae Ventures, Pi Ventures and the existing investor Exfinity Venture Partners, a statement said. Started in 2017 by Shubham Mishra (Chief Executive Officer), Vrushali Prasade (Chief Technology Officer) and Harikrishna Valiyath (Chief Business Officer), the startup has developed an AI-based marketing cloud to automate creative management and generation at scale, along with detailed insights. Headquartered in the US, the company has an office in Bengaluru.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its global presence and strengthen its AI capabilities, the statement said. In addition, the company also wants to start rolling out its integrated predictive marketing ecosystem, which equips enterprises with self-serving social, creative and digital ads intelligence.

****** * HPE COVID-19 test labs, OPD centres facilitate over one lakh patient visits in India Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Wednesday said its COVID-19 test labs and outpatient department (OPD) centres have collectively facilitated over one lakh patient visits across India. These facilities provide additional authorised COVID-19 testing facilities and isolation beds, thereby assisting the central government and state governments in their efforts to contain the pandemic, a statement said.

Launched in May this year, the initiative now has 31 COVID-19 test labs and OPD centres deployed across Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. "As we continue to work towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic, technology is helping us to better manage this unprecedented situation and navigate through it. The 1,00,000 patient visits at the HPE COVID-19 Test Labs and OPD centres is a significant milestone. It reaffirms our commitment to be a force for good in this challenging environment," Som Satsangi, MD – India at HPE said.

**** *SBI partners with edX to offer online courses State Bank of India has entered into a strategic partnership with a global non-profit education platform – edX. As part of this association, the bank will be offering its Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the edX platform from next month onwards, the bank said in a release.

Initially, the lender will be offering three courses - unleashing creativity at the workplace, relationship marketing strategy for financial services, and conflict resolution. The duration of these courses would be for four to six weeks, with an expected spend of two to three hours per week on a course. The enrollment of these courses is now open, the release said.

