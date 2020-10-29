Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia's Avianca reaches pay deal with ACDAC pilot union

Avianca Holdings and 450 pilots from the Colombian Association of Civil Aviators (ACDAC) reached an agreement on Wednesday that cuts worker pay but delivers job security for the next four years.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 05:45 IST
Colombia's Avianca reaches pay deal with ACDAC pilot union

Avianca Holdings and 450 pilots from the Colombian Association of Civil Aviators (ACDAC) reached an agreement on Wednesday that cuts worker pay but delivers job security for the next four years. Colombia's flagship airline, which has more than 1,200 pilots in total, is continuing negotiations with other unions as it seeks to pull through the industry crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACDAC agreement included postponing some economic benefits for four years from the start of 2021, a 15% cut to wages and bonuses, a guarantee for minimum pay and annual salary increases of 2% or at inflation, whichever is higher. Avianca Holdings CEO Anko van der Werff said both sides had the "common goal of supporting the airline to come out of this crisis as a stronger company," adding he hoped to reach similar agreements with other unions.

Avianca, which entered a restructuring process under U.S. bankruptcy law in May, has gradually restarted its operations after quarantine measures to control the spread of coronavirus in Colombia and other Latin American countries where it operates were lifted. A U.S. bankruptcy court earlier this month approved a proposed financing plan of more than $2 billion.

Also Read: FOCUS-Latin American payment giant rises amid pandemic, with an eye on China's Ant

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Press, social media blocking serious charges against Biden: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused both the mainstream and social media companies of blocking serious charges of corruption against his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying the situation was causing America to ex...

Canada border officer had concerns about interviewing Huawei CFO ahead of arrest

A Canadian border officer told a court on Wednesday he had concerns about intercepting and interviewing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before police arrested her on a warrant from the United States almost two years ago. Scott K...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

Mexicos health ministry reported on Wednesday 5,595 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 495 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 906,863 and the death toll to 90,309.Health officials have said the r...

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct.29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The TimesThe UK government believes that a German vaccine backed by Pfizer could be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020