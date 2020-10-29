Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exxon Mobil to keep dividend flat for first time since 1982

Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday kept its fourth-quarter dividend flat at 87 cents a share, signaling 2020 will be the first year since 1982 that the U.S. oil producer has not raised its shareholder payout.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 05:56 IST
Exxon Mobil to keep dividend flat for first time since 1982

Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday kept its fourth-quarter dividend flat at 87 cents a share, signaling 2020 will be the first year since 1982 that the U.S. oil producer has not raised its shareholder payout. The largest U.S. oil producer by volume was caught off guard by the sharp decline in energy prices and demand this year. U.S. prices are off 39% since the start of the year and globally demand has tumbled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exxon has pledged cost and jobs cuts that could be announced as early as Friday. The decision to retain the quarterly dividend could indicate it expects margin improvements from cost-cutting will allow it to continue making the hefty payout. At $3.48 per share, the annual dividend is equal to 10.6% of its share price.

The company posted its first back-to-back quarterly losses this year and is projected to report a full-year $2 billion loss, Refinitiv estimates show, excluding asset sales or write downs. It reports third-quarter financial results on Friday. Exxon has a "narrow path" to maintain the dividend without borrowing more, said Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov. Even with U.S. oil prices trading around $45 per barrel, the dividend would deplete the company's cash balance by the end of 2021, he said.

BP PLC, Equinor ASA and Royal Dutch Shell PLC earlier this year cut their shareholder payouts by at least half. Four years ago, Exxon stopped buying back its own shares, giving greater prominence to the dividend, which reached $14.7 billion last year. Officials said in July they were committed to maintaining the dividend.

"We have doubts about the sanctity of the dividend longer-term," said Jennifer Rowland, analyst with Edward Jones. "There is greater potential for a dividend reduction in 2021 if demand doesn't fully recover." Exxon shares traded at $31.57 on Wednesday, down 3.8%, and at the lowest point in more than two decades. The dividend announcement came after market close.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Press, social media blocking serious charges against Biden: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused both the mainstream and social media companies of blocking serious charges of corruption against his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying the situation was causing America to ex...

Canada border officer had concerns about interviewing Huawei CFO ahead of arrest

A Canadian border officer told a court on Wednesday he had concerns about intercepting and interviewing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before police arrested her on a warrant from the United States almost two years ago. Scott K...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

Mexicos health ministry reported on Wednesday 5,595 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 495 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 906,863 and the death toll to 90,309.Health officials have said the r...

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct.29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The TimesThe UK government believes that a German vaccine backed by Pfizer could be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020