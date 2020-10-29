Unbxd mentioned as a representative vendor by Gartner in its 2020 Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions

SAN MATEO, California, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution has been listed as a representative vendor in Gartner's latest market guide titled "Market Guide for Product Information Management solutions" (Gartner subscription required). According to the guide, "By 2022, 70% of the organizations will rigorously track data quality levels via metrics, increasing data quality by 60% to significantly reduce operational risks and costs. Multichannel places a substantial burden on data and analytics leaders to help their business deliver the product data required to meet the complex demands of positive customer experiences." "The digital commerce is inherently complex. It requires an online store to consistently optimize the creation, maintenance, and publishing of product information to customer-facing channels.", says Pavan Sondur, CEO and Co-founder at Unbxd. He adds, "Unbxd PIM, therefore, completes our pursuit to offer a contextual and relevant search experience to the shoppers because no search can be useful without a feed that is search ready!" "Unbxd PIM transforms the fragmented product data into meaningful product information at scale. It offers a centralized and single source of truth for all product data.", says Prashant Kumar, CTO, and Co-founder at Unbxd. He says, "E-commerce product teams can leverage the combined power of AI, automation, and DAM to publish large volumes of product content efficiently." With Unbxd PIM, Unbxd is powering the stores of the future! Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

