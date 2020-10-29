Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unbxd mentioned as a representative vendor by Gartner in its 2020 Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions

SAN MATEO, California, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution has been listed as a representative vendor in Gartner's latest market guide titled "Market Guide for Product Information Management solutions" (Gartner subscription required).

PTI | Sanmateo | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:11 IST
Unbxd mentioned as a representative vendor by Gartner in its 2020 Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

SAN MATEO, California, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution has been listed as a representative vendor in Gartner's latest market guide titled "Market Guide for Product Information Management solutions" (Gartner subscription required). According to the guide, "By 2022, 70% of the organizations will rigorously track data quality levels via metrics, increasing data quality by 60% to significantly reduce operational risks and costs. Multichannel places a substantial burden on data and analytics leaders to help their business deliver the product data required to meet the complex demands of positive customer experiences." "The digital commerce is inherently complex. It requires an online store to consistently optimize the creation, maintenance, and publishing of product information to customer-facing channels.", says Pavan Sondur, CEO and Co-founder at Unbxd. He adds, "Unbxd PIM, therefore, completes our pursuit to offer a contextual and relevant search experience to the shoppers because no search can be useful without a feed that is search ready!" "Unbxd PIM transforms the fragmented product data into meaningful product information at scale. It offers a centralized and single source of truth for all product data.", says Prashant Kumar, CTO, and Co-founder at Unbxd. He says, "E-commerce product teams can leverage the combined power of AI, automation, and DAM to publish large volumes of product content efficiently." With Unbxd PIM, Unbxd is powering the stores of the future! Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Unbxd Unbxd is an AI-driven eCommerce search platform that understands shoppers' intent and connects them to the products they are most likely to buy — across purchase journeys. Unbxd powers search for more than 1300+ eCommerce sites across 40+ countries. The Unbxd product discovery solution is custom-built to be deployed across verticals such as Fashion, Healthcare, Pharma, Autoparts, Home Decor, B2B, and Mass Merchants. For more information, please visit unbxd.com or follow them on LinkedIn. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000849/unbxdlogo_black_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom

Global stocks and the euro tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections rose in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of strict lockdowns that would damage already fragile economic recoveries. European shares fell 2.8 to their lowe...

Tata Coffee Q2 net profit up 5.6pc to Rs 42 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.65 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of pr...

HAL, Tech Mahindra sign Rs 400 cr contract for 'Project Parivartan'

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Tech Mahindra signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore for implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning ERP to support HALs Project Parivartan. TheProject Parivartanis a comprehensive business transformation exer...

INSIGHT-Cities reboot: Will adapting to COVID-19 change urban life for good?

Downtowns are deserted and happy hour is history as a second coronavirus wave hits cities from London to Kuala Lumpur, leaving futurologists predicting which changes to urban living are here to stay in a post-viral world.Looking back in hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020