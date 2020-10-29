Left Menu
Development News Edition

Larsen & Toubro shares tank nearly 5 pc after Q2 earnings

The engineering and construction giant on Wednesday posted a 45 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,410.29 crore for the quarter ended September, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,551.67 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 11:18 IST
Larsen & Toubro shares tank nearly 5 pc after Q2 earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday tanked nearly 5 percent after the company posted a 45 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September. The stock plunged 4.88 percent to Rs 935.55 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it tanked 4.85 percent to Rs 935.10. The engineering and construction giant on Wednesday posted a 45 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,410.29 crore for the quarter ended September, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,551.67 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. "Net profit after tax (PAT) and share in profit / (loss) of joint ventures/associates from continuing operations before exceptional items for the quarter is at Rs 1,410 crore, registering a sequential improvement of nearly 4 times reflecting a pickup in the business momentum.

"However, the impact of the pandemic in terms of lower revenue, higher credit provisions in the financial services business and disruption of the Metro services led to the decline of 45 percent vis-a-vis reported PAT of the corresponding quarter of the previous year at Rs 2,552 crore," the company said in a statement. Total consolidated income fell to Rs 31,593.77 crores in the July-September quarter, from Rs 35,924.89 crore in the year-ago period.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

HAL inks Rs 400-cr pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning ERP to support its project Parivartan. Project Parivartan is a comprehen...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom

Global stocks and the euro tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections rose in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of strict lockdowns that would damage already fragile economic recoveries. European shares fell 2.8 to their lowe...

Tata Coffee Q2 net profit up 5.6pc to Rs 42 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.65 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of pr...

HAL, Tech Mahindra sign Rs 400 cr contract for 'Project Parivartan'

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Tech Mahindra signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore for implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning ERP to support HALs Project Parivartan. TheProject Parivartanis a comprehensive business transformation exer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020