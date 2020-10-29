Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana: Finance Minister requests parliament to approve GHC 27.434 billion for 2021 first quarter

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:26 IST
Ghana: Finance Minister requests parliament to approve GHC 27.434 billion for 2021 first quarter
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (ministryoffinanceghana)

Finance Minister of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta on October 28 has requested the Parliament to approve the withdrawal of GHC 27.434 billion from the Consolidated Fund, which the Ministry has appropriated to finance state expenditure from January to March 2021, according to a news report by Ghana Web.

The approval is for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of Government in respect of the period expiring three months of the Financial Year or on the coming into operation of the Appropriation Act in respect of 2021 Financial Year.

"Right Honourable Speaker, in accordance with Article 180 of the 1992 Constitution….I beg to move that this Honourable House approves by resolution the withdrawal of the sum of Twenty-Seven Billion, Four Hundred and Thirty-Four Million, One Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Five Hundred and Twenty Ghana Cedis (GHC27,434,180,520) from the Consolidated Fund," Ofori-Atta said.

"This is for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of Government in respect of the period expiring three months of the Financial Year or on the coming into operation of the Appropriation Act in respect of 2021 Financial Year."

His request, he said, was also in line with Section 23 of the Public Financial Management Act (PFM), 2016 (Act 921).

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Uttarakhand HC's order for CBI probe against Chief Minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an order of the Uttarakhand High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to register an FIR against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on basis of allegations levelled against him. A bench ...

Hindi writer threatens legal action against ‘Mirzapur 2’, claims makers misrepresented his novel

Hindi crime fiction novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak has threatened legal action against the makers of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2 for allegedly misrepresenting his novel Dhabba as sheer porno. In the third episode of season two, vet...

Illegal CIS case: Sebi slaps Rs 1.5-cr fine on Samruddha Jeevan Foods, others

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 1.5 crore on Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Limited and three others for mobilising funds from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes. The company offered various...

Philippines reports 1,761 new COVID-19 infections

Manila Philippines, October 29 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH on Thursday reported 1,761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrys total tally to 376,935. The DOH said 740 more patients have recovered, raisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020