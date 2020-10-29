'Basanti' from movie 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a scream aloud song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): A perfect song to chill and match your mood on a bad, stressful day by screaming aloud "Basanti Aaj (2 times) kutton ke saamne na naach". The song from the movie Suraj Pe Mangal bhari is full of energy, quirky, funny as well as entertaining with some badass lyrics thrown in that is highly enjoyable and hummable. The lyricist Danish Sabri is in terrific form with some well-written verses that are a scream as well as situational. Karishma Tanna looks super-hot while Manoj Bajpai aces the steps to create a delightful song that is bound to top the charts this season thanks to the gyrations of Basanti and a deadly salivating Veeru!

The trendy and satirical lyrics are a roar and begins with a preamble "Kutte ko jaanne ke liye kutta banna padta hai". These metaphoric words of wisdom are indeed very true and sermonising! Just like the trailer, the song carries on the trend of the humour quotient with some upbeat music. Javed - Mohsin composer duo have really done a commendable job for creating this commercial song with the sound of the 90s. There is a heavy usage of live instrumentation and the music duo have sung the song with gusto with the able support of Payal Dev and Danish Sabri. The combination has come out with a cracker of a song that is bound to set alight one and all in this festive season.

Karishma Tanna who features in this song said, "We were certain that we didn't want a skin show in the song. We wanted to focus on my expression, dance and other artists in the song, and the song itself. An item song doesn't mean that you need to show skin." YouTube Link: youtu.be/-nBn5TqZMdo

The movie has been directed by Abhishek Sharma who is known for his social comedies and produced by Zee Studios. The movie is all set to release this Diwali. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)