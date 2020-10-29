Left Menu
Development News Edition

SP objects to red-green tiles being used in railway hospital toilet, says it's insult to party flag

Samajwadi party leaders and workers gathered at the party office here on Thursday morning and demanded action against those responsible for it. Red and green tiles have been used in the toilet at Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, a party leader said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:10 IST
SP objects to red-green tiles being used in railway hospital toilet, says it's insult to party flag
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Samajwadi Party has objected to red and green tiles being used at a toilet at a railway hospital here and said it was an insult to its flag bearing the same colors. Samajwadi Party leaders and workers gathered at the party office here on Thursday morning and demanded action against those responsible for it.

Red and green tiles have been used in the toilet at Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, a party leader said. "We will not tolerate such insult to our party flag and we demand the railway administration change it and the district administration act against those behind it. The toilet was constructed 3-4 months ago, but it came into our notice on Wednesday," SP district president Ram Nagina Sahini said.

Sahini said they will take to the streets if their demands are not met.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks end lower tracking overnight Wall Street rout

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Thursday, following a rout on the Wall Street overnight, but losses were capped by gains for IT and industrials. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 122.20 points, or 0.49, at 24,586.60. The H...

SC stays Uttarakhand HC's order for CBI probe against Chief Minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an order of the Uttarakhand High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to register an FIR against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on basis of allegations levelled against him. A bench ...

Hindi writer threatens legal action against ‘Mirzapur 2’, claims makers misrepresented his novel

Hindi crime fiction novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak has threatened legal action against the makers of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2 for allegedly misrepresenting his novel Dhabba as sheer porno. In the third episode of season two, vet...

Illegal CIS case: Sebi slaps Rs 1.5-cr fine on Samruddha Jeevan Foods, others

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 1.5 crore on Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Limited and three others for mobilising funds from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes. The company offered various...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020