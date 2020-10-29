Sharjah-bound flight returns to Karipur minutes after take-off due to snag

A Sharjah-bound flight carrying 171 passengers returned to the Karipur airport here on Thursday soon after take off as it suffered a minor technical glitch, airport officials said. TheAir Arabia flight to Sharjah, with 171 passengers on board, developed some pressure variationminutes after it took off at around 3.40 AM,Calicut Airport Director-in-Charge Muhammed Shahid said.

"The flight to Sharjah developed some pressure variation soon after it took off at around 3.40 AM. The flight resumed its journey at 7.40 AM after troubleshooting. Such minor snags happen occasionally and this too was nothing of a serious nature.

However, necessary inspections were done and the aircraft flew to its destination post rectification," Shahid told PTI. The airport witnessed a major accident on August 7 when an Air India Express flight offshoot from the runway during landing and slid off to a nearby valley.

As many as 21 people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and others injured in the accident. As many as 190 souls, including ten kids, were on board, in the flight operated as part of Vande Bharat mission.