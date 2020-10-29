Clickastro completes rebranding; Unveils the new logo and tagline

- Revenue increased by 74% compared to the first half of the previous year - Announces expansion of the leadership team KOCHI, India, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickastro, one of the pioneering names in astrology in the country, has completed an extensive rebranding effort, in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal of its corporate vision. At the heart of this initiative is the change of the brand logo and presentation of a new tagline. The new logo captures the mission statement that focuses on helping people across the globe, enhancing their inner strength by providing accessible, affordable, and positive guidance based on authentic works in astrology and related fields.

This initiative solidifies the company's stance as an industry leader offering innovative solutions and unparalleled client service. Over the last 6 months, the company's revenue increased by 74% compared to the first half of the previous year. Revenue from horoscope reports increased by 83% in comparison to the last year; during the same period the website traffic has increased by 92%. Commenting on the announcement, Arjun Ravindran, Managing Director, Clickastro, said,"It is a major milestone for the company as the astrology market is advancing and a unique opportunity exists for the brand to be more accessible and involved. The new logo represents our vision to positively guide and inspire a billion people by 2022 to lead a better life. This novel positioning perfectly illustrates our growing ambition in the market." "The rebranding is not just cosmetic - we've taken this opportunity to evolve and improve our approach in the market as a whole. We continually strive to be better at everything that we do, every day, for every customer," he added.

In conjunction with the announcement, Abhinav Mathur joined the team as Product Head - Mobile Apps, and Tapas Kumar Panda joined as Product Head - New Ventures. Both of them come with extensive knowledge and experience in the domain. Prior to joining Clickastro, the former has worked with Jio and the latter was associated with Cleartrip, Stayzilla, and GoIbibo. The recent fund infusion along with the re-branding initiative has also resulted in an expansion of the team, with 40 new people joining at multiple positions and across divisions - software development, sales and marketing. As part of enhancing the product portfolio, Clickastro recently launched a Couple's Horoscope report. This report contains an in-depth analysis of various compatibility factors in a relationship like harmony, longevity, love, moral and financial security, physical pleasure, health, prosperity, stability, children, and many more along with the analysis of yogas. Along with this, the brand is also tapping new markets, the full-length horoscope reports are now available in Gujrati and Sinhala language as well.

About Clickastro Clickastro has pioneered the development of astrology solutions in India, delivering a range of highly successful real-time astrology solutions, meant for consumers interested in astrology as well as professional astrologers. Clickastro has evolved with changing technologies and adopted the latest developments in IT, to provide products & solutions, relevant to people of all ages and professions, giving hope and remedies to the users and helping them gain a positive outlook towards life. The company has been the flag bearers in promoting Vedic astrology knowledge, having generated more than 110 million horoscopes till date in 11 different languages and continuing to provide services to people in 170 countries around the globe.

