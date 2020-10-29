Sebi imposes fine on Biocon employee for violating insider trading norms

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a fine on an employee of Biocon Ltd for violating insider trading norms while dealing in the company's shares. The employee, P Ravishankar (noticee), general manager of the project department of Biocon at the time of investigation and also a designated person, has been penalised Rs 3 lakh by the regulator for violating provisions of the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms.

The watchdog conducted an investigation with respect to his transactions between August 31, 2018, and October 1, 2018. The investigation carried out by the regulator found that Ravishankar, who held 19,500 shares of the company, acquired through exercise of employee stock option plan (ESOP), sold 5,000 shares in September 2018 without seeking pre-clearance from the compliance officer.

He had also indulged in contra trades of buying and selling shares, Sebi noted. "The noticee by not obtaining pre-clearance from the compliance officer of Biocon for the transactions in question has violated the provisions of...PIT Regulations," Sebi said in an order passed on Wednesday.

In terms of PIT Regulations, every promoter, employee and director of every company shall disclose to the company the number of securities acquired or disposed of within two trading days of the transaction if the value of the securities traded crosses a certain threshold. However, Ravishankar's transactions exceeded the value of Rs 10 lakh on four occasions and were required to be disclosed within two days but he made the disclosures with a delay of almost one year, the regulator noted.

According to Sebi, the material brought on record shows that the acts of the noticee as observed in this case are repetitive in nature. "The non-serious and casual approach on the part of the noticee towards compliance with the PIT Regulations as found in this case is unbecoming a conduct of a designated person.

"Further, the conduct of the Noticee as observed in the case is apparently negligent as the noticee had grossly failed to adhere to legal norms which a normal careful person would do in a similar situation," it noted. Through a separate order passed on Wednesday, the watchdog slapped a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Pannalal Prajapathi for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the scrip of Well Pack Papers and Containers Ltd.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation in the scrip of Well Pack in two parts due to split in the shares of the company. The first one was for the November 28, 2008-March 12, 2010, period, and the second one was for from March 15, 2010 to June 30, 2010.

As per the order, it was found that Prajapathi (noticee) along with the group of 40 entities (Walmiki Shah Group entities) traded in collusion with each other, in the scrip of Well Pack during the period from March to June 2010. "The noticee being part of the WSG entities, executed synchronised trades, indulged in trading among the group entities, in the second investigation period, which involved no change in beneficial ownership," Sebi said.

Also, the trading of the noticee has contributed to the creation of artificial volume and such trading is fraudulent in nature, it added. Consequently, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Prajapathi for violating the provisions of prohibition of fraudulent and unfair trade practices regulations.