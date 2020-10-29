Apollo Hospitals, Medtronic tie up to advance stroke management using AI in India

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Group has entered into a partnership with India Medtronic Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned arm of global medical technology major Medtronic, to advance stroke management using artificial intelligence (AI) in India, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. Through this partnership, Medtronic will help in bringing in stroke technologies, technical expertise, training and comprehensive stroke management with the integration of AI platform at the Apollo Institute of Neurosciences at 10 locations in Apollo Hospitals across the country, the statement said.

This will take stroke management to the next level by standardising stroke diagnosis and empowering clinicians to make faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment decisions, it added. "This partnership brings together Apollo Hospitals' clinical expertise, AI platform and stroke technologies from Medtronic to transform stroke treatment in the country," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

AI has been a boon for the healthcare industry and has transformed many different aspects from drug development to diagnostics and clinical medicine and surgery, he added. "We are aiming to address the current treatment gaps in stroke with our innovative technologies, aiming at reducing door to needle time, thereby potentially improving outcomes for patients," Medtronic Indian Subcontinent Vice-President Madan Krishnan said.

He added that the company's partnership with Apollo Hospitals will further its goal of creating awareness and providing quicker access to quality healthcare for stroke patients in India..