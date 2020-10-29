Left Menu
Hiring activities in retail, e-commerce bouncing back: Naukri

However, the hiring activities are still down by 50 per cent compared to the corresponding month a year ago, according to a report by Naukri.com. The sector is showing a slow but steady sequential recovery but the sector is likely to bounce back further during the festive season in the country, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:16 IST
Representative Image

The retail segment, which has been badly hit due to the lockdown restrictions, is bouncing back gradually with an uptick in hiring of 15 per cent in September when compared with the previous month, according to a report. However, the hiring activities are still down by 50 per cent compared to the corresponding month a year ago, according to a report by Naukri.com.

The sector is showing a slow but steady sequential recovery but the sector is likely to bounce back further during the festive season in the country, it added. "As more public spaces have opened up keeping social distancing in mind, we see movement pick up in retail spaces. Hiring is also picking up accordingly," the report added.

The Naukri retail hiring report is based on hiring activities in the sector on the job site's platform. Top roles that recruiters are hiring for include retail store manager, sales or business development manager, merchandiser, software developer, tech architect, designer and accountant.

Roles such as logistic manager, interior designer, warehouse assistant and tech lead have seen 100 per cent, 66 per cent, 44 per cent and 42 per cent growth in demand year-on-year. Keywords like logistics and retail sales executive are up by 247 per cent and 500 per cent in recruiter searches for the sector, it added.

Meanwhile, the report further stated that there has been an upward trend in hiring activities in the Internet sector with a sequential recovery since July onwards. This is backed by various phases of unlocking along with the huge demand from consumers for daily essentials through online channels.

Major hiring to prepare for the festive season is indicative in August but has become flat through September, it added. Even though the internet or e-commerce industry started seeing a decline in hiring since the start of the year, when compared with the pre-COVID-19 period, we see a high recovery; the sector is down by only 7 per cent in September compared to February.

Even digital marketing and pay per click specialist roles have seen an annual growth of over 40 per cent, it added.

Videos

