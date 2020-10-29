Left Menu
80% Consumers Expect Better Customer Service During COVID-19, Finds Hiver Research

New global research from Hiver highlights how consumers perceive customer support in 2020, the cost of sub-par customer support and the growing importance of empathy in customer service across age-groupsBangalore, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more than 80% of consumers expect customer support to get more empathetic or more responsive, and in some cases, both, according to a global survey report “Customer Support Through The Eyes of Consumers in 2020” published by Hiver.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:21 IST
New global research from Hiver highlights how consumers perceive customer support in 2020, the cost of sub-par customer support and the growing importance of empathy in customer service across age-groupsBangalore, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more than 80% of consumers expect customer support to get more empathetic or more responsive, and in some cases, both, according to a global survey report "Customer Support Through The Eyes of Consumers in 2020" published by Hiver. Hiver, a global customer service solution, surveyed 1000 respondents to give organizations insights into consumer expectations regarding customer support in 2020. According to the research, 48% of Gen Z and 35% of millennials consider email the best way of getting in touch with customer support. As many as 66% think a company's customer service reputation is a critical factor while making a purchase decision. When asked what they find most annoying about dealing with support teams, 50% of consumers said "Explaining their problems multiple times to support agents." "A few years back, you could make customers feel taken care of by sending automated replies and just by convincingly stating that you are doing your best. That does not fly anymore, as customers are more educated and better connected. Throw a pandemic in the mix, and you have very high customer service expectations," said Niraj Ranjan, CEO and Co-founder, Hiver. "This is why the focus has to be on building relationships and the key to that lies in looking at customer happiness as everyone's responsibility," Niraj added. The survey found that consumers today have a very low tolerance for sloppy customer service. A whopping 89% of participants said they will likely make their poor support experience known to friends, family, and colleagues by either 'advising against buying the product' or 'leaving negative reviews on social media'. The report also notes that 30% of consumers will not give brands another chance after just one bad customer service experience. The report, 'Customer Support Through The Eyes of Consumers in 2020', can be accessed for free at hiverhq.com/customer-support-survey-report-2020 About HiverHiver is a Gmail-centric customer service solution that helps teams across the organization collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@. To know more, please visit hiverhq.com

