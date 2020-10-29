Left Menu
Development News Edition

MFI borrowers to benefit from ex-gratia payment of interest scheme

Roughly, around Rs 300 crore will flow in as a relief to the MFI borrowers due to the order on an aggregate loan of Rs 60,000 crore, Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) CEO Alok Misra said. The Reserve Bank had on Tuesday asked all lending institutions, including non-banking financial companies, to implement the waiver of interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore for the six-month moratorium period beginning March 1, 2020.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:32 IST
MFI borrowers to benefit from ex-gratia payment of interest scheme

Thousands of clients of NBFC- MFIs will benefit from the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to certain categories of borrowers, an official said on Thursday. Roughly, around Rs 300 crore will flow in as a relief to the MFI borrowers due to the order on an aggregate loan of Rs 60,000 crore, Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) CEO Alok Misra said.

The Reserve Bank had on Tuesday asked all lending institutions, including non-banking financial companies, to implement the waiver of interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore for the six-month moratorium period beginning March 1, 2020. On October 23, the government had announced the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.

The government had asked the lending institutions to complete the exercise of crediting the amount in the accounts of borrowers by November 5. Misra said the money will not be given directly in the form of cash to the clients, it will be adjusted in their accounts.

According to him, this benefit to the MFI borrowers will be for those whose accounts were standard at the beginning of the moratorium period. Misra said the number of defaulters of MFI loans is very low as the recovery rate is as high as 98 per cent.

The finance ministry had issued the operational guidelines for the scheme in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's direction to implement the interest waiver scheme. The apex court on October 14, directed the Centre to implement "as soon as possible" interest waiver on loans of up to Rs 2 crore under the RBI moratorium scheme in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the common man's Diwali is in the government's hands.

Talking about the microfinance sector at present, Misra said the sentiments are gradually picking up. "Rural people have started earning their livelihood from June. Since then, things are moving up and the market is expected to be normal by March 2020," the official of the self-regulatory organisation of the industry said.

Misra said the MFIs do not know how things will unfold due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully, there will be no more lockdown," he added.

Another SRO Sa-Dhan executive director P Satish said that MFI lending activity has now picked up. "Things will be hopefully normal by December," he said, adding that disbursements could be 72 per cent of what was achieved in 2019.

"The January- March period will see more disbursement by the MFIs", he added..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar extends gains, commodity currencies slump, euro falls ahead of ECB meeting

The dollar extended its gains on Thursday and commodity currencies took a hit from lower oil prices, with markets worried about Europes second wave of coronavirus infections, while the euro fell before the European Central Bank meeting. Rap...

Three Coega projects underway valued at R380 million

The Coega Development Corporation CDC -- the developer and operator of the Coega Special Economic Zone SEZ -- has three projects underway, collectively valued at about R380 million, which have created jobs for the local community.The projec...

BPCL Q2 profit jumps 58% on refining margins, inventory gains

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL on Thursday reported 58 per cent jump in September quarter net profit on the back of inventory gains and a rise in refining margin. Consolidated net profit at Rs 2,589.52 crore in July-Sept...

Delhi govt conducted aggressive contact tracing & testing, leading to rise in cases: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the AAP government has changed its strategy by conducting aggressive tracing and testing in the city, attributing it as one of the reasons for a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020