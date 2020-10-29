PackImpressions 2020, the most awaited Global Virtual Print & Packaging Expo has finally concluded with flying colors

The power-pack knowledge sessions were conducted by Lastmile Solutions MUMBAI, India, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D virtual Expo spanning three days (September 17-19, 2020), successfully managed to bring together the Global Print & Packaging fraternity, at a time when physical marketing and display of products was just not possible. Over 3.5 Million viewed the event built up and over 5,000 delegates participated during the 3 day virtual event. Leading global OEM Brands like Komori, Kodak, MPS, Muller Martini, The Printers Supply Company, DKSHand AIPL displayed their products and services in their virtual booths, and visitors from 30+ countries made it a point to connect, network and explore possibilities.

The Australian Institute of Packaging, Printpack Indonesia, The Sri Lankan Association of Printers and Press Ideas all contributed to the success of the show. The power-pack knowledge sessions conducted by Lastmile Solutions included keynote and panel discussions from the leaders of the global industry, touched upon the topics of great relevance in the current scenario and how the future strategies should be adopted. Experiences and success stories were interwoven into the content for a lifetime experience which the audience got.

John Gleason, a globally recognized packaging design guru; Tim Klappe- MD APAC, MPS Systems; K.Ramakrishna - MD South Asia, Kantar World Panel; Ravi Kiran, CEO specialist solutions Starcom Media Vest Group Asia; Lloyd Mathias an Adviser and Business Strategist are some of the names driving the knowledge sessions. To add value to the expo, a virtual training program on "Building an Agile World Class Manufacturing Plant" was conducted by Randy Phares - President, Dr. Box Consulting and a leading global packaging consultant.

PackImpressions, for certain, has set a benchmark with its 1st edition of the show and the Print & Packaging fraternity can now look forward to the 2nd edition to be announced shortly. "I thank you all speakers, exhibitors and attendees who took part in the 1st edition and would like to assure everyone that the next version is going to be more engaging and content rich," Atul Maheshwari, CEO, Lastmile Solutions said.

About Lastmile Solutions Lastmile Solutions is a PHYGITAL solutions company that means it provides Digital-cum-OnGround Marketing solutions, Virtual Marketing Solutions, Technology supported Activation - be it brand activation, trade engagements, product launches, Signage, Branding and Fixtures project roll out projects. We have creative, design, planning, technology and on ground communication experts on board lead by experienced management of Industry veterans. Lastmile aspires to be the most respected, technology-enabled and trusted partner for providing marketing communication services. Lastmile is Exclusive partner for Visotec, the world's largest rebranding company in India. PWR PWR.