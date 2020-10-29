Left Menu
Development News Edition

PackImpressions 2020, the most awaited Global Virtual Print & Packaging Expo has finally concluded with flying colors

The power-pack knowledge sessions were conducted by Lastmile Solutions MUMBAI, India, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D virtual Expo spanning three days (September 17-19, 2020), successfully managed to bring together the Global Print & Packaging fraternity, at a time when physical marketing and display of products was just not possible.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:26 IST
PackImpressions 2020, the most awaited Global Virtual Print & Packaging Expo has finally concluded with flying colors

The power-pack knowledge sessions were conducted by Lastmile Solutions MUMBAI, India, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D virtual Expo spanning three days (September 17-19, 2020), successfully managed to bring together the Global Print & Packaging fraternity, at a time when physical marketing and display of products was just not possible. Over 3.5 Million viewed the event built up and over 5,000 delegates participated during the 3 day virtual event. Leading global OEM Brands like Komori, Kodak, MPS, Muller Martini, The Printers Supply Company, DKSHand AIPL displayed their products and services in their virtual booths, and visitors from 30+ countries made it a point to connect, network and explore possibilities.

The Australian Institute of Packaging, Printpack Indonesia, The Sri Lankan Association of Printers and Press Ideas all contributed to the success of the show. The power-pack knowledge sessions conducted by Lastmile Solutions included keynote and panel discussions from the leaders of the global industry, touched upon the topics of great relevance in the current scenario and how the future strategies should be adopted. Experiences and success stories were interwoven into the content for a lifetime experience which the audience got.

John Gleason, a globally recognized packaging design guru; Tim Klappe- MD APAC, MPS Systems; K.Ramakrishna - MD South Asia, Kantar World Panel; Ravi Kiran, CEO specialist solutions Starcom Media Vest Group Asia; Lloyd Mathias an Adviser and Business Strategist are some of the names driving the knowledge sessions. To add value to the expo, a virtual training program on "Building an Agile World Class Manufacturing Plant" was conducted by Randy Phares - President, Dr. Box Consulting and a leading global packaging consultant.

PackImpressions, for certain, has set a benchmark with its 1st edition of the show and the Print & Packaging fraternity can now look forward to the 2nd edition to be announced shortly. "I thank you all speakers, exhibitors and attendees who took part in the 1st edition and would like to assure everyone that the next version is going to be more engaging and content rich," Atul Maheshwari, CEO, Lastmile Solutions said.

About Lastmile Solutions Lastmile Solutions is a PHYGITAL solutions company that means it provides Digital-cum-OnGround Marketing solutions, Virtual Marketing Solutions, Technology supported Activation - be it brand activation, trade engagements, product launches, Signage, Branding and Fixtures project roll out projects. We have creative, design, planning, technology and on ground communication experts on board lead by experienced management of Industry veterans. Lastmile aspires to be the most respected, technology-enabled and trusted partner for providing marketing communication services. Lastmile is Exclusive partner for Visotec, the world's largest rebranding company in India. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden sets another daily COVID-19 case record as hospitals feel strain

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 2,820 new coronavirus cases on Oct. 28, the highest since the pandemic began and the third record number in a matter of days, Health Agency statistics showed on Thursda...

Cong, BJP attack Ker govt over arrest of CPI-M state secy's son; LDF distances itself

The opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Thursday lashed out at the LDF government over the arrest of CPIM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnans son Bineesh Kodiyeri by the ED, alleging anti-national activities were being carried out under...

Saudi man arrested in Jeddah after knife attack on guard at French consulate

A Saudi man was arrested in the Red Sea city of Jeddah after attacking and wounding a security guard with a sharp tool at the French consulate on Thursday, local police said.A statement from the Mecca regions police said the guard suffered ...

Gateway Distriparks profit falls 75 pc to Rs 4.26 cr in Sept quarter

Gateway Distriparks Ltd GDL on Thursday reported a 75 per cent dip in its consolidated profit to Rs 4.26 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The integrated inter-modal logistics facilitator had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 17.38 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020