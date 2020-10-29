Maha cabinet extends Shiv Bhojan thali initiative by 6 months

The Maharashtra Cabinet onThursday decided to extend by six months its initiative ofproviding Shiv Bhojan thali at Rs 5 per plate amid the COVID-19 pandemic

According to an official statement, the meals werebeing made available at Rs 10 per plate from January, thisyear, but the rate was brought down to Rs 5 per plate fromMarch in view of the health crisis

At present, the thalis are being served at 906 centresand till now, around 2 crore meals have been distributed, thestatement said.