Left Menu
Development News Edition

No immediate need for GST rate cut as industry doing well right now: Maruti Suzuki

The auto major, with around 50 per cent of market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, said the government can look at the GST relief if demand tapered off in the future. "The industry has done pretty well in the second quarter and I don't think that anybody's sales have suffered due to the lack of demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:43 IST
No immediate need for GST rate cut as industry doing well right now: Maruti Suzuki
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car maker, on Thursday said there is no immediate need for GST rate cut on passenger vehicles with demand looking good for the next few months. The auto major, with around 50 per cent of market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, said the government can look at the GST relief if demand tapered off in the future.

"The industry has done pretty well in the second quarter and I don't think that anybody's sales have suffered due to the lack of demand. What I am able to work out at the moment is that the production capacity more than anything is still being built up due to various constraints," MSI Chairman R C Bhargava told reporters. He further said, "Therefore, if I was in the government at this time when there is no lack of demand, giving relief at this stage would be quite unnecessary." In case demand falls and if it looks like that it is not a temporary thing but sustained dip in demand that is when the government will need to step in, Bhargava noted.

When asked categorically, if he sees no immediate need for GST relief because demand right now is sufficient, he said, "Yes". "I am selling everything I am producing. If the GST went down and demand increased by another 30 per cent I won't have cars to sell," Bhargava noted.

On how long the industry could wait for the GST rate cut, he said, "I don't know how demand will develop in the coming months, what happens to the customer demand and the market." Various automakers in the past have demanded GST cut on automobiles in order to help the industry revive from a prolonged slowdown. Earlier this week, Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra had said that any kind of government support in terms of GST cut would benefit the whole passenger vehicle segment. Responding to a separate query, Bhargava said he never gets worried about any actions or inactions of the government because he cannot control what the government does.

He responded when asked if he was worried that the government and GST Council were not considering GST cut on cars. "My philosophy is that if something is beyond my control then there is no point getting worried or happy or ecstatic about those things," the veteran industry leader said.

Elaborating further on the matter, he added that in the second quarter, the company did well in terms of sales. "Further, in the third quarter (October-December), the market situation looks quite adequate and we will not have a situation where we will have surplus stock available with us and we will be able to sell whatever we can produce.

"So, at this point in the third quarter, the GST impact does not arise," Bhargava said. The question will arise if sales start falling sometime next year, he added.

"If it does, in case a situation emerges like that then it is there I guess where the government will have to take a view, as in what they can do or would like to do," Bhargava said. When asked about the government calling for companies to scale down royalties to their parent companies, MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said that in order to develop new products, the auto major needs support from the parent firm.

Without divulging much, he said the company would try to communicate with the government and explain the matter to them. MSI Chief Financial Officer Ajay Seth said the company has been pursuing cost-saving measures and in the July-September quarter, the automaker has been able to save Rs 270 crore more than the second quarter of 2019-20.

The automaker said the share of hatchbacks improved in the overall sales of the company in the second quarter. The company added that it also did not see any adverse impact on its sales number due to lack of diesel cars in its portfolio.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-What do waning COVID-19 antibodies tell us about immunity and vaccines?

Growing evidence that COVID-19 antibody levels can wane swiftly after someone is infected is not necessarily bad news for immunity, experts said on Thursday, and does not mean protection offered by coronavirus vaccines will be weak or short...

Pelosi scolds White House over no response in virus talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a scolding assessment of COVID-19 relief talks on Thursday, blaming Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for failing to produce answers to her demands for Democratic priorities as part of an almost USD 2 trill...

Protests in Bhopal against French president over cartoon row

Members of the Muslim community on Thursday protested at Iqbal Maidan here against French President Emmanuel Macron over the controversy about depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons. Speaking at the demonstration, Congress MLA Arif Masoo...

BJP welcomes SC stay on HC order against U'khand CM

The BJP on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Courts stay on the Uttarakhand High Courts order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it has foiled a conspiracy to defame him and destabi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020