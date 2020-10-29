Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to Rs 7,218 cr; sees marginal uptick in ARPU

Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported significant narrowing of losses to about Rs 7,218 crore for the September quarter, and said signs of recovery were visible with gradual improvement in economic activities. The gross revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 came in at about Rs 10,791 crore, marginally lower than the same period of the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:22 IST
Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to Rs 7,218 cr; sees marginal uptick in ARPU

Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported significant narrowing of losses to about Rs 7,218 crore for the September quarter, and said signs of recovery were visible with gradual improvement in economic activities. The company's losses in Q2 FY20 had been at a staggering Rs 50,921.9 crore after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues. The gross revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 came in at about Rs 10,791 crore, marginally lower than the same period of the previous year. Revenue was, however, 1.2 per cent higher when compared sequentially, and the company noted that the impact of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown has gradually started to ease. Realisation measured in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) -- a key metric for telcom firms -- improved to Rs 119 in Q2 FY21 from Rs 114 in the June quarter. Its Q2 loss at Rs 7,218.2 crore was lower even on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Total income dipped by about 3 per cent to Rs 10,830.5 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 11,146.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. Commenting on the results, Vodafone Idea (VIL) MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar said that while challenges related to COVID-19 continue, the second quarter showed signs of recovery with a gradual improvement in economic activities. "We are executing on our strategy and our cost optimization exercise has already started to yield incremental savings. We have also initiated a fund raising exercise to support our strategic intent," he said in a statement. The company continues to interact with the government seeking "long term solutions" to the critical challenges, which the industry faces, he added. VIL reported decline in subscriber base to 27.1 crore in Q2 FY21 from 27.9 crore in Q1 FY21. At the end of the quarter, 4G subscriber base stood at 10.61 crore (against 10.46 crore in the June quarter). Data volumes declined by 4 per cent sequentially as usage normalised compared to the significantly higher volumes witnessed during the early months of the lockdown. Gross debt (excluding lease liabilities) on September 30, 2020 was at Rs 1,15,940 crore, including deferred spectrum payment obligations due to the government (about of Rs 92,310 crore). On the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue, the company noted that it has made payment of about Rs 7,850 crore, so far. "The cumulative amount paid by us till date exceeds 10 per cent of the total liability and accordingly, we believe, the next instalment would be payable only by March 31, 2022," VIL said. The company further said it has reclassified the requisite amount to other non-current liabilities, as next instalment payable by it is due by March 31, 2022. "We have also classified Rs 142.8 billion from 'non-current' to 'current maturities of long term debt' for not meeting certain covenant clauses under the financial agreements for specified financial ratios as at March 31, 2020. We had exchanged correspondences/been in discussions with these lenders for the next steps/waivers," it added. Of this, during the previous quarter, the company got waivers for borrowings of Rs 4,500 crore. "It is to be noted that our ability to continue as going concern is essentially dependent on successful negotiations with lenders and its ability to generate the cash flow that it needs to settle / refinance its liabilities and guarantees as they fall due," VIL said, noting that fund raising plans are underway. On Indus-Bharti Infratel merger, VIL said it will monetise its 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers on completion of the said merger. "The value of VIL's 11.15 per cent stake equates to a cash consideration of approximately Rs 38 billion (Rs 3,800 crore) currently," it said. VIL is the third largest operator in the fiercely-competitive Indian telecom market, where Jio's entry in 2016 with free calls and cheap data pushed some old rivals to exit, or merge with other operators. In September this year, Vodafone Idea board approved plans to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt instruments to keep the company afloat. The ambitious fund raising plans promised to throw a lifeline to cash-strapped VIL, which has over the past quarters suffered massive losses, has been losing subscribers and faced outstanding statutory dues. The company recently unveiled a new brand identity 'Vi', as the struggling telco looked to rediscover itself post the apex court's ruling on past statutory dues. The company faces more than Rs 58,000 crore demand in overall statutory dues, after the Supreme Court last year ordered the non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating statutory liabilities. The apex court has directed telecom operators to pay 10 per cent of their total AGR-related dues this year, and rest in 10 instalments starting from next fiscal year. VIL scrip closed at Rs 8.38 a share on Thursday, about 3.46 per cent lower than previous close. The results came after market hours.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin calls for Turkish involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Turkey should be among countries involved in talks to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, as Azerbaijan and Armenia again accused each other on Thursday of shelling civilians in and around the mountain en...

Engaged with US for ensuring increasing predictability in visa regime: MEA

India on Thursday said it engaged with the US for ensuring increasing predictability in the visa regime, noting that people-to-people relationship is an important foundation of the special relationship between the two countries. The remarks...

Onion traders to get three days' time before enforcement of stock limits: Govt

The Union government on Thursday said onion traders will be given three days time for grading and packing of onions from the date of purchasing the commodity from mandis before stock holding limits come into force. In the wake of spiralling...

Fake call centre duping US citizens busted in Maha, 10 held

Ten persons, including a few women, were arrested for allegedly operating a fake call centre from Nalasopara in Maharashtras Palghar district and extorting money from US citizens by posing as officials, police said on Thursday. Officials of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020