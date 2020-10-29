MSMEs backbone of economy, can boost exports: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the economy and can help in boosting exports. "We are giving highest priority for how we can reduce our import and increase our exports. The global economy is an open platform where the quality, cost and scale of marketing of products are very important factors. Presently, MSMEs are the backbone of the country," the MSME minister said. He was addressing the virtual inaugural ceremony of the 10-day 'Namaste Bharat' exhibition. The government wants to create more employment in the backward and tribal areas, Gadkari said. "We want to recognise, respect, support and facilitate women entrepreneurs and at the same time we want to incentivise them," he added. He said through the Khadi Gram Udyog, the government is now concentrating on village industries and areas which are socially, economically and educationally backward. "We want to focus on these areas where we need more concentration for gaining and creating employment potential and growth. And that is exactly the way of eradication of poverty, which is our mission. They need guidance, innovation and technology and that is where we need to help them," the minister added. The 10-day Namaste Bharat is the first of its kind exhibition for promoting 'Made in India' products globally. It has been conceptualized and curated by Singapore's leading events and marketing company De Ideaz. The exhibition will see over 300-plus local Indian exhibitors showcasing over 1,00,000 Made in India products. Namaste Bharat is backed by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and the High Commission of Singapore.