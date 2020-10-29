Left Menu
Yuvraj Singh buys stake in Wellversed at Rs 100 cr valuation

Wellversed co-founder Aanan Khurma said that Yuvraj has acquired a stake in the company at an enterprise value of Rs 100 crore and is now the biggest investor in the company. Yuvraj will also help in research and development of the product," Khurma said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:43 IST
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has acquired a stake in nutrition product start-up Wellversed for an undisclosed amount to become the largest investor in the company. Wellversed co-founder Aanan Khurma said that Yuvraj has acquired a stake in the company at an enterprise value of Rs 100 crore and is now the biggest investor in the company. "Through my foundation and our brand YWC we always are motivated to make people's lives better, whether it's food or treatment. Wellversed has a very catchy name. Their products are health based. We have good synergy and together we can develop good products," Yuvraj told PTI.

He will also be the brand ambassador for Wellversed. Founded in 2018, Wellversed offers products for all kinds of dietary regimes aiming to enable dietary shift without the need for any behavioural change. "The fresh funding from YWC will help in scaling up the reach of products. We also have a program on health transformation to guide people on their health condition which will also be scaled up. Yuvraj will also help in research and development of the product," Khurma said. He claimed that Wellversed has grown 250 per cent with product shipment reaching 50,000 units a month in the last 12 month.

"We will also strengthen our supply chain. We are present across around 25 e-commerce channels. There is a huge headroom for scaling up online based on our target segment," Khurma said..

