Modi govt gave special priority to Bihar by doubling funds compared to UPA: Anurag Thakur

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:44 IST
The Modi government has given special priority to Bihar by giving double funds and assistance compared to the UPA's tenure reflecting commitment towards transforming the state, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur has said. To accelerate growth of the state, the Modi government, during 2014-2019, provided Bihar double the amount totalling Rs 1,09,642 crore as compared to Rs 50,008 crore during the UPA 2009-14 through grants-in-aid, he said.

This is an increase of 119 per cent over the amount of funds given by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to Bihar, Thakur said as part of the election campaign in the poll-bound state. The first round of the three-phase elections concluded on Wednesday and the other two phases are on November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

Similarly, he said the Modi government during 2014-2019 provided Bihar a historical high of Rs 2,83,452 crore as compared to Rs 1,36,845 crore during the UPA 2009-14 through Tax Devolution, an increase of about 107 per cent over the amount of funds given by the UPA to Bihar. The Budget Estimate for Bihar during 2020-21 by way of Tax Devolution and grants-in-aid is Rs 78,896 crore and Rs 52,754 crore, respectively, which is an all-time historical high, the Union minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs added.

Talking about benefits of various schemes of the government to help poor during the COVID-19 period, Thakur said, "Bihar has also benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, where over 2.4 crore beneficiaries received Rs 500 in three successive installments directly into their bank accounts." "Not only has every rupee gone directly into the bank accounts of intended beneficiaries, but also provided them a much-needed relief during the coronavirus pandemic," he claimed. Thakur also highlighted that "the National Social Assistance Program provided relief to over 36 lakh beneficiaries that included widows, divyangs and senior citizens by giving them Rs 1,000 each".

"We have taken care of every segment of the society, especially the vulnerable sections," he said. Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, more than Rs 92,000 crore has been given to over 2.4 crore accounts in Bihar, he said, adding that this has benefited self-help groups and those in need of assistance to set up or expand their businesses.

