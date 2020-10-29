Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can carry only 25 pc commuters in Mumbai with distancing: Railways

In normal -- pre-COVID -- times, 80 lakh people traveled daily by Mumbai suburban local trains. The Western Railway said in a letter to the state on Thursday that it can transport a maximum of 9.6 lakhcommuters even if it operated all 1,367 suburban services, while the Central Railway said only 12.4 lakh passengers can be ferried even if it operated all 1,776 services.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 23:22 IST
Can carry only 25 pc commuters in Mumbai with distancing: Railways

A day after the Maharashtra Government proposed that general public be allowed to travel on Mumbai locals, the railway authorities said only a little over 25 per cent of the normal number of commuters can be carried while following social distancing. In normal -- pre-COVID -- times, 80 lakh people traveled daily by Mumbai suburban local trains.

The Western Railway said in a letter to the state on Thursday that it can transport a maximum of 9.6 lakhcommuters even if it operated all 1,367 suburban services, while the Central Railway said only 12.4 lakh passengers can be ferried even if it operated all 1,776 services. "In the present COVID regime, a safe number of passengers per EMU service would workout to 700. So, even if we start all 1,367 EMU services, we can transport a maximum of 9.6 lakh passengers daily, which is much less than the 35 lakh passengers which weretraveling in the Pre-Covid regime," said the letter sent by the Western Railway.

The Central Railway wrote that it can ferry a maximum of 12.4 lakh of the 45 lakh passengers who traveled on its suburban network before pandemic. Average occupancy during normal times is 2,560 passengers per train. But during peak hours, occupancy rises to as much as 4,500 passengers per train.

The Railway authorities also asked the state government to implement staggered timing and use available technologies such as mobile apps to segregate commuters. "The issue of segregation of passengers, thus enabling social distancing, has to be ensured by the state government, by some technological solution application," the Western Railway letter stated.

As to the state's suggestion to run a ladies special train every hour, the railways said it"may be much in excess of therequirement of pre-Covid period". Currently the Central Railway and Western Railway are operating 706 and 704 suburban services, respectively.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv meets Shah, TMC calls him "loudspeaker" of BJP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the state of affairs and affairs of state, which he said, has turned into a police state and criticised its law and order situation. During th...

Pak army chief Gen Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to discuss the internal and external security situation. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation was ...

Jeweler relieved of bag containing Rs 20 lakh

A bag with Rs 20 lakh in cash was stolen in broad daylight in the Saraf Bazaar area here on Thursday, police said. Complainant Bharat Madhukar Pawar, who owns a jewelery shop in Ashok Nagar, told the police that he visited Saraf Bazaar, a w...

Three dead as woman beheaded in attack in French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.A defiant President Emmanuel Macron, declaring that France had been subject to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020