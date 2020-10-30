Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop online

Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop onlineReuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 01:35 IST
Amazon.com Inc's third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop online for groceries and other essential items on its platform.
Net sales rose to $96.15 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $69.98 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $92.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.