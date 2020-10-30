Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates

Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimatesReuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 01:38 IST
Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its digital advertising tools during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic.
Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to $21.47 billion from $17.65 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' estimates of $19.82 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
