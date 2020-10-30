Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch gov't rejects KLM coronavirus restructuring plan

The Dutch government on Friday rejected a restructuring plan presented by Air France-KLM's Dutch subsidiary to cope with the effects of the pandemic due to what The Hague sees as insufficient commitment by the company's workers to wage freezes.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:31 IST
Dutch gov't rejects KLM coronavirus restructuring plan
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Dutch government on Friday rejected a restructuring plan presented by Air France-KLM's Dutch subsidiary to cope with the effects of the pandemic due to what The Hague sees as insufficient commitment by the company's workers to wage freezes. Two sources familiar with negotiations between the company and government said the rejection was triggered by a refusal by unions to commit to wage freezes through 2025. The Finance Ministry and KLM could not immediately comment. De Telegraaf newspaper, which first reported the news, reported unions and the company were in emergency talks on Friday.

Parent company Air France-KLM on Friday reported a 1.05 billion-euro ($1.24 billion) quarterly operating loss and warned of worse to come as resurgent coronavirus infections bring new travel curbs. The Dutch government has made its bailout of the KLM subsidiary - a 3.4 billion euro package of loans and loan guarantees - contingent on the restructuring plan, which KLM submitted on Oct. 1.

It includes plans to cut costs by 15% and the company's workforce by 20%, as well as reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2030. KLM said on Friday that in light of Europe's second wave of coronavirus cases, it must now consider further "right-sizing" of the company, without elaborating on whether that means fleet reductions or cutting more jobs.

Also Read: Dutch king returns from vacation after lockdown uproar

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Search on for coaching centre owner, IT professional in Assam JEE proxy candidate case: Police

The Assam Police has launched a hunt to apprehend two prime accused - an owner of a coaching institute and an employee of a leading IT company - in connection with the JEE Mains examination scam in which a candidate allegedly used an impers...

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 70 crore

Agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Friday reported 17 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 70.08 crore for the second quarter this fiscal on strong sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 59.99 crore in the same quarter previous...

Ensure only green crackers are manufactured, sold: Delhi minister Gopal Rai to DMs

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that the city government has directed all district magistrates and the Delhi Police to ensure that only green firecrackers are manufactured, stored and sold in the national capital through licen...

3 Durga idols shifted to gallery

The idols of three Durga puja committees in the city, including the one which depicted the goddess as a migrant woman carrying her child, will be kept at a gallery run by a state government agency. The three Durga idols will be kept at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020