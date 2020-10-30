FDC LIMITED INTRODUCES STRONGER VERSIONS OF FAVIPIRAVIR DRUGS PiFLU and FAVENZA

~ Stronger variant– PiFLU-800& Favenza-800– helps reduce dosage frequency as well as cost ~ Will be available in market from 1st November 2020 Delhi: 30.10.2020: Home-grown pharma major, FDC Limited,today announced the launch of new strength variants of its Favipiravir brands– PiFLU and Favenza,used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in India.These prescription-only drugs will be available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country, from 1st of November, 2020. The 800mg version of the drugs will help reduce the number of tablets to be taken by any patient by 75%. Currently patients are required to take 18 pills on the first day followed by 8 tablets every day for the next 13 days.

Commenting on the development, Mayank Tikkha, General Manager - Business Development and Commercial Excellence, FDC Limited said, “Post the launch of PiFLU and Favenza in August, we decided to work on reducing the dosage frequency as well as the cost as a result of which we have introduced this variant.PiFLU-800 and Favenza-800 will help patients reduce the cost of therapy by 30% while strengthening efficacy of treatment. This makes life very convenient and cost-effective for patients who are home quarantined, and being treated by family physicians”. Price of Per tablet is INR 160/-.

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)-approved Favipiravir is a broad spectrum anti-viral agent, and selectively inhibits RNA polymerase of influenza and SARCOV-2 virus and prevents viral replication. PiFLU and Favenza reduces progression to severe or critical conditions of COVID-19 in 92.5% of cases by Day 10, and 62.5% at Day 5. It has also helped show significant improvement in Chest CT score in 90% of patients by Day 15. This oral anti-viral drug has been shown reducing the viral replication cycle leading to quicker clinical recovery in COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.With innovations such as these, FDC continues to stand by India in our fight against COVID-19!