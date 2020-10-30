HIL's exports rise 65 pc in Apr-Sep

State-owned HIL (India) Ltd has registered 65 per cent growth in exports during the April-September period of the current financial year. Exports stood at USD 3.1 million till September this fiscal.

HIL has recorded a growth of 65 per cent growth in exports during April- September 2020 period as compared to the corresponding period last financial year, an official statement said on Friday. The company has achieved this significant growth due to the large quantity of Dichloro Diphenyl Trichloroethane (DDT) and agrochemicals shipped to Southern African countries, Latin America and Iran during the period.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizer D V Sadananda Gowda complemented Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL) management and their team for this impressive growth. It has also recorded the highest ever production of 530.10 tonne of Malathion Technical in the first two quarters of the current year as compared to 375.5 tonne in the same period last year.

"The company has also registered the highest sale for the product in the first two quarters and supplied the entire quantity to various institutions like the Ministry of Agriculture's Locust Control Programme and municipal corporations across the country for the vector control programme," the statement added..