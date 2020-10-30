Left Menu
Dixon Technologies Q2 profit up 22 pc at Rs 52 cr

Dixon Technologies (India) on Friday reported 21.65 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.36 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) on Friday settled at Rs 9,311 apiece on BSE, up 2.92 per cent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dixon Technologies (India) on Friday reported 21.65 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.36 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.04 crore in July-September period a year ago, Dixon Technologies said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,638.74 crore, up 16.88 per cent as against Rs 1,401.98 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were Rs 1,567.18 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,356.46 crore.

Dixon Technologies is a leading company in the electronic manufacturing services space. Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) on Friday settled at Rs 9,311 apiece on BSE, up 2.92 per cent from the previous close.

