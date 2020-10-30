Left Menu
Mahindra Lifespace posts Rs 13.48 cr net loss in Sep quarter

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on lower income. Even in integrated cities and industrial cluster business, Subramanian said, the company has seen few land leases and improvement in lead pipeline.

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on lower income. It had posted a net profit of Rs 15.04 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to Rs 37.42 crore in the September quarter from Rs 329.84 crore in the corresponding period previous year. The company achieved sales of Rs 115 crore in the residential business and had collections of Rs 134 crore in the segment.

"We have done the industry's first zero-touch digital launch of our next project in Palghar in the MMR area. We have been overwhelmed by the customer response. "Across our portfolio, sales momentum has picked up in Q2 as unlocks have been announced," Mahindra Lifespace Developers MD and CEO Arvind Subramanian said. Even in integrated cities and industrial cluster business, Subramanian said, the company has seen few land leases and improvement in lead pipeline. "As the momentum continues to improve further, we are getting ready for further new project launches in H2 and hope to see continued momentum in sales," he added.

