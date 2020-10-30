Left Menu
Development News Edition

Max Financial Services Revenue up 50% to Rs. 7,020 Cr., PAT up 26% to Rs. 81 Cr. in Q2 FY21

Subsidiary Max Life reports Individual Adjusted Sales growth of 4%; attains decade high private market share of 11% and VNB growth of 20%New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Max Life Results Highlights (H1 FY21)• Value of New Business stood at Rs. 438 Cr., grew 20%.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:56 IST
Max Financial Services Revenue up 50% to Rs. 7,020 Cr., PAT up 26% to Rs. 81 Cr. in Q2 FY21

Subsidiary Max Life reports Individual Adjusted Sales growth of 4%; attains decade high private market share of 11% and VNB growth of 20%New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Max Life Results Highlights (H1 FY21)• Value of New Business stood at Rs. 438 Cr., grew 20%. New Business Margin expanded by 320 bps to 24.2%,• Assets Under Management: Rs. 77,764 Cr.; grew 19%• Embedded Value at Rs. 11,047 Cr., Operating RoEV 17.5% Max Financial Services Ltd. (MFSL) today announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30th, 2020. In Q2 FY21, MFSL’s consolidated revenues1 were at Rs. 7,020 Cr., growing 50% year-on-year due to higher investment income. Consolidated PAT1 grew 26% to Rs. 81 Cr. due to reversal of impairment loss on investments. In Q2 FY21, Max Life2 reported Shareholders’ PAT of Rs. 26 Cr., down 70% over the previous year due to a higher new business strain owing to higher non-par and protection sales, partially offset by higher investment income. This shift also boosted New Business Margins and Value of New Business. Max Life gained 162 bps to reach a private market share of 11% in H1FY21, which was the highest in last 10 years in H1. Max Life reported a Market-Consistent Embedded Value (MCEV) of Rs. 11,047 Cr., in H1 FY21, with an Operating Return on Embedded Value (RoEV) of 17.5%. The Value of New Business (VNB) written during H1 FY21 was Rs. 438 Cr., growing 20% year-on-year and New Business Margin (NBM) stood at 24.2%, expanded by 320 bps over last year, arising from shift in product mix towards NPAR - Savings and protection products. Individual protection grew by 78% year-on-year and penetration increased to 12% in H1FY21 compared to 7% in H1FY20. Renewal Premium grew 16% to Rs. 4,789 Cr. In this period Max Life’s Assets under Management (AUM) stood at Rs. 77,764 Cr., growing 19% year-on-year. Max Life’s Individual APE for Q2FY21 were recorded at Rs. 1,144 Cr., grew 10%, driven by Bancassurance sales growth of 19%. E-commerce channel grew by 68% year-on-year due to protection tailwinds, leading claims paid ratio and a competitive price. In fact, Max Life maintained a leadership position in direct website purchase and web aggregators. Mr. Mohit Talwar, Vice Chairman, Max Group & Managing Director, Max Financial Services, said, “Despite the prolonged headwinds caused by a global pandemic, Max Life has clocked in an overall growth of 4%, with an impressive surge in its e-commerce sales and those in bancassurance. This further solidifies our focus on bolstering our digital channels while we build up sales in our proprietary and agency channels. The Company also continues to maintain its top position among competitors with an unprecedented 11% private market share – the highest in the last decade.” [1] Consolidated numbers have been reported basis IndAS[2] Max Life numbers are reported on IGAAP basis and Revenue excludes Unit linked Investment Income About Max Financial Services Limited:Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL) is part of the leading business conglomerate - the Max Group. Focused on Life Insurance, MSFL owns and actively manages a 72.52% stake in Max Life Insurance, India’s largest non-bank, private life insurance company. MFSL earned a revenue of Rs. 18,242 crore in FY20. The Company is listed on the NSE and BSE. Besides a 22.3% holding by Analjit Singh sponsor family, some other shareholders include KKR, Ward Ferry, New York Life, Baron, Vanguard, Aberdeen, First Voyager, Jupiter, Blackrock and the Asset Management Companies of Reliance, HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Motilal Oswal, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Mirae, and Kotak. In April 2020, MFSL announced its intent to bring in India’s third largest private bank, Axis Bank as a JV partner for its life insurance business Max Life. About Max Life Insurance CompanyMax Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (“Max Life”) is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Ltd. and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max group, an Indian multi business corporation, while Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance is a member of MS&AD Insurance group. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings solutions, through its multichannel distribution including agency and third distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over almost two decades through need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. In April 2020, Max Life announced a strategic deal with India’s third largest bank – Axis Bank to become a JV partner in the life insurance company. During the financial year 2019-20, Max Life achieved gross written premium of Rs. 16,184 Cr. As on March 31, 2020 the Company had Rs. 68,471 Cr. of Assets Under Management (AUM) and a Sum Assured in Force of Rs. 913,660 Cr. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com

PWRPWR

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Everything's bigger in Texas: Early vote surpasses total 2016 turnout

With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 9 million people have cast ballots in Texas, eclipsing total turnout from 2016, the Texas secretary of states office said on Friday. Early voting has been setting records...

Niti Aayog releases draft model Act on land titles

The Niti Aayog has released a draft model Act and rules for states on conclusive land titling with an aim to reduce litigations and ease the land acquisition process for infrastructure projects. The model Act and rules will provide state...

Leopardess found dead in C'garh's Korba

A leopardess was found dead in Katghora forest division of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Friday, an official said. The animals carcass was found in the morning on a hill under Jatga forest range, said Shama Farooqui, Divisional Forest Off...

YSRCP govt cheating farmers on every front, says Nara Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday hit out at the YSRCP government by accusing it of cheating the farmers and not paying compensation for the loss they suffered due to heavy rains in the state. The YSRCP governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020