Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eurozone growth soars record 12.7 per cent but fears grow for winter

The European economy grew by an unexpectedly large 12.7% in the third quarter as companies reopened after severe coronavirus lockdowns, but the rebound is being overshadowed by worries that growing numbers of infections will cause a new downturn in the final months of the year.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:07 IST
Eurozone growth soars record 12.7 per cent but fears grow for winter

The European economy grew by an unexpectedly large 12.7% in the third quarter as companies reopened after severe coronavirus lockdowns, but the rebound is being overshadowed by worries that growing numbers of infections will cause a new downturn in the final months of the year. The upturn in the July-September quarter — and the worries about what's ahead — echoed the situation in the United States, where re-openings led to strong third-quarter recovery but didn't dispel fears for the winter months.

The European rebound, reflected in figures released Friday by EU statistics agency Eurostat, was the largest increase since statistics started being kept in 1995. It followed an 11.8 per cent contraction in the second quarter in the 19 European Union member countries that use the euro currency. The April-June period was when restrictions on activities and gatherings were most severe during the first wave of the pandemic. Many economists had expected a rebound of around 10 per cent. The rebound was led by France, with an enormous 18.2 per cent increase, followed by Spain with 16.7 per cent and Italy with 16.1 per cent.

Rosie Colthorpe, European economist at Oxford Economics, said that “while these strong growth figures are good news, the recent reintroduction of strict containment measures across the bloc is likely to push the recovery into reverse.” European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde said Thursday she expected November to be “very negative,” adding that “most likely our fourth quarter number will be to the downside. Will it be negative? We don't know at this point in time.” Manufacturing companies have seen a stronger bounce back than services. Automakers like Volkswagen and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz have seen sales and profits rebound, helped by their exposure to China, where the virus hit earlier but has since mostly been contained. Meanwhile, businesses that rely on face-to-face interaction, such as restaurants, hotels and airlines have been devastated and are seeing only a small fraction of their previous business. Rising infections led the German government to order theaters, bars and restaurants to close from Monday through Nov 30.

France, starting Friday, re-imposed a nationwide lockdown for the next month, closing all non-essential business and forbidding all movement beyond 1 kilometer, or just over half a mile, from home except to go to school or for a few other essential reasons. The government is promising another 15 billion euros in aid to businesses hit by the lockdown, on top of hundreds of billions of euros already spent this year on temporary unemployment and other measures..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Dismal performance', says Centre over WB's implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

West Bengal has shown dismal performance in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission by providing only 2.2 lakh tap water connections to rural households against a target of 55.58 lakh in 2020-21, the Centre said on Friday. Expressing c...

Everything's bigger in Texas: Early vote surpasses total 2016 turnout

With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 9 million people have cast ballots in Texas, eclipsing total turnout from 2016, the Texas secretary of states office said on Friday. Early voting has been setting records...

Niti Aayog releases draft model Act on land titles

The Niti Aayog has released a draft model Act and rules for states on conclusive land titling with an aim to reduce litigations and ease the land acquisition process for infrastructure projects. The model Act and rules will provide state...

Leopardess found dead in C'garh's Korba

A leopardess was found dead in Katghora forest division of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Friday, an official said. The animals carcass was found in the morning on a hill under Jatga forest range, said Shama Farooqui, Divisional Forest Off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020